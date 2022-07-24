Christie Brinkley shows off toned legs in a floral dress while hosting Polo Hamptons Match

Christie Brinkley hosted the annual Polo Hamptons Match and Cocktail Party on Saturday, held in Bridgehampton, New York.

The 68-year-old model appeared to be in good spirits at the annual event, taking full advantage of the warm summer weather and showing a little bit of skin.

The fashion industry personality also posed for a few photos with those attending the event, including Chef Mario Carbone.

Brinkley wore a yellow-orange ruffled, patterned dress at the event that showcased her impressively muscular legs.

The model added a bold elegance to her look with a pair of dark beige sandals.

The actress wore a single necklace, a silver watch and a multicolored basket.

Her voluminous blonde hair fell like a waterfall on her shoulders and matched the shades of her outfit.

Brinkley took the rare step to speak candidly about her love life during an interview with Social Life Magazine for this month’s issue.

When asked if she would consider using dating apps to use a potential partner, she bluntly replied, “No, never.”

The model then noted that she was not necessarily focusing on romance at the moment.

The fashion industry figure stated, “My love life is that I love life. The love of my life is my life.’

However, Brinkley noted that her ideal date would have to “take me for a sailing trip” to be on her good side.

She also said that her potential partner should have “a great sense of humor and joie de vivre.”

The model then shared some love-related advice she’d given to her kids.

She said, ‘I tell them to smile and trust. The kind of trust you can only have with someone who is willing to go through the ups and downs with you. And of course romance!’

Brinkley’s first marriage was to artist Jean-Francois Allaux, whom she divorced in 1981.

She later married Billy Joel, and the couple welcomed a daughter named Alexa Ray, 36, during their marriage, and although they broke up in 1994, they remained on friendly terms.

The model then tied the knot with real estate developer Richard Taubman, and their son Jack Paris, aged 27, was born in 1995, when they also coincidentally finalized their divorce.

Her fourth and most recent marriage was to architect Peter Halsey Cook, and the couple brought a daughter named Sailor, aged 24, into their lives before going their separate ways in 2008.