Christie Brinkley, 68, with mini-me daughter Sailor, 24, at Michael Kors

Timeless blonde bombshell Christie Brinkley seems to show no signs of aging.

The 68-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model looked ravishing in a little pale pink form-fitting lace summer dress that made the most of her supermodel curves on Wednesday.

The Vacation actress was her mini-me daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook where at the Michael Kors show for his Spring 2023 collection that was held during New York Fashion Week.

A looker: Timeless blonde bombshell Christie Brinkley seems to show no signs of aging. The 68-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model looked ravishing in a little pale pink form-fitting lace summer dress that made the most of her supermodel curves on Wednesday

She still puts the super in supermodel: The star was one of the main attractions at the event as she seemed to be in great spirits and was happy to pose for the cameras

Brinkley proved that age is just a number as her figure looked incredible in a form-fitting lace dress that had feminine spaghetti straps and fell just below her knees.

Over her shoulders was a matching blazer that looked sophisticated.

The New York resident wore her long blonde hair down over her shoulders as she added slight bangs as she wore pink lipstick and blush.

Superstars in step: Sports Illustrated supermodel Brinkley proved that age is just a number. Seen with mini-me daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, who is also a model

Pointy beige stiletto heels added a 1950s Marilyn Monroe-in-her-heyday feel.

The ex of Piano Man crooner Billy Joel held onto her cell phone while wearing a chunky silver men’s watch.

Brinkley brought her mini-me daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, who is also a model. Her father is Peter Cook whom Christie wed in 1996 and divorced in 2008.

Sailor went with a skintight hot pink dress that revealed her toned shape, adding white stiletto heels. Her blonde hair was worn down.

They are very close: Mother and daughter sat side by side at the Kors show with Christie holding onto her cell phone

Christie also has daughter Alexa Ray Joel and son Jack Paris, but those two offspring were not seen at the event.

The show attracted a very large number of celebrities.

One after another came the big-name beauties as they wore the impressive collection from Kors, a 63-year-old Long Island native.

But it was supermodel Bella Hadid who stole the day as she modeled several sexy looks, like a bra top with a mini skirt and a plunging cocktail dress with sequins.

Just the blondes please: Christie also has daughter Alexa Ray Joel and son Jack Paris, but those two offspring were not seen at the event

In addition to Christie and Sailor, the luminaries included actresses Vanessa Hudgens, Anne Hathaway, Alexandra Daddario, influencer Nicky Hilton, model Sofia Richie and tennis star Serena Williams.

Bella looked like a Bond girl in her incredible dress that had thin spaghetti straps and came in at the waist where it was ruched.

The dress fell below her knee and had an asymmetrical hemline that highlighted her toned legs.

Hadid added two Wonder Woman style cuff bracelets that only added to the elegance of her look.

The cover girl’s dark hair was pulled back and she had on light makeup with no earrings of necklace.

Also seen was Bill Gates’ ex Melinda Gates and their daughter Phoebe Adele Gates.

The guests: From left, Anne Hathaway – who starred in The Devil Wears Prada, which was reportedly based on a staffer’s employment at Vogue – with Vogue editor Anna Wintour as well as Serena Williams and Eric Adams

What could they be talking about? Anne played an ambitious assistant to Meryl Streep’s fashion magazine editor in The Devil Wears Prada. It was widely believed Streep’s icy character was based on Wintour

Vanessa was one of the standouts at the glamorous show as she wore a plunging and belted charcoal gray cat suit that made the most of her toned and tanned body.

The ex of Austin Butler added a long coat in the same color with high heels.

The 33-year-old High School Musical veteran pulled back her raven locks and added dewy makeup which was perfect for late summer.

This comes after the beauty attended her friend Sarah Hyland’s wedding. This week she said the actress was the ‘ultimate bride’. The 31-year-old actress recently married Wells Adams, and Vanessa shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from her weekend as a bridesmaid.

So chic! Vanessa was one of the standouts at the glamorous show as she wore a plunging and belted charcoal gray cat suit that made the most of her toned and tanned body. The ex of Austin Butler added a long coat in the same color with high heels

The belle of the Kors ball: Hudgens seemed to get the most attention at the elegant event

New best friends? Vanessa, far right, with Nina Dobrev, far left in white, and Daddario, center in a pinstriped suit

Also at the Kors show was Hathaway, who is best known for her movie The Princess Diaries; her latest project is WeCrashed with Jared Leto.

Anne also wore black as she made her way into the show.

The married siren had on a mock croc leather coat with a black turtleneck and bare legs with black stiletto pumps.

And the Les Miserables star debuted a new hairstyle with bangs.

The White Lotus actress Daddario opted for a black bra top with low-waisted slacks and a pinstriped blazer with her black hair worn down and a deep red lip.

This comes after the newly wed beauty showed off her chest in a beige sheer Dior dress at Monday’s Emmy Awards. When she took to the stage for White Lotus’ win, her chest could be seen through the dress but she covered up with her arms in an awkward moment.

Ace! Williams stood out in a hot pink pant suit with a tank top underneath as she added high heels. The athlete has been in the news lately as she talks about retiring from tennis to spend more time with her daughter Olympia, and also to work on her eponymous fashion brand

A lighter mood: Dobrev, left, of the TV show The Vampire Diaries looked sensational in a white outfit with black leather boots. Nicky Hilton, right, lightened up the mood in a cream colored turtleneck sweater and white lace skirt with white heels as she held onto a satin clutch purse. The wife of James Rothschild – with whom she has three children – wore her hair up.

Kaitlyn Dever went with a winter white suit with a tuxedo feel and silver heels.

Williams stood out in a hot pink pant suit with a tank top underneath as she added high heels.

She has never looked better: Michael B Jordan’s ex-girlfriend had on a black-and-white dress with matching coat, adding black heels that showed off her white pedicure. A baseball cap lent a casual feeling

The athlete has been in the news lately as she talks about retiring from tennis to spend more time with her daughter Olympia, and also to work on her eponymous fashion brand.

Michael B Jordan’s ex-girlfriend had on a black-and-white dress with matching coat, adding black heels that showed off her white pedicure. A baseball cap lent a casual feeling.

Lisa Rinna of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills had on a fur jacket, a brown turtleneck, a plaid brown skirt, and over-the-knee brown suede boots as she held a matching purse.

Playing it safe: Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie went with a camel colored jacket and black boots

Oversized dark aviator sunglasses were added for drama.

Hilton lighted up the mood in a cream colored turtleneck sweater and white lace skirt with white heels as she held onto a satin clutch purse.

The wife of James Rothschild – with whom she has three children – wore her hair up.

From the tech world to the fashion world: Also seen was Bill Gates’ ex Melinda Gates and their daughter Phoebe Adele Gates

Hot for hot pink: Olivia Holt made a great choice with her fuchsia lace dress that she paired wit a pink purse and silver heels

Olivia Holt made a great choice with her fuchsia lace dress that she paired wit a pink purse and silver heels.

Also seen entering the splashy A-list event was Hadid who wore a light and dark gray cotton mini dress as she added black sunglasses while waving to fans.

The Vogue favorite also had on chunky dark boots as her hair was pulled back.

Smart style for this up and coming star: Kaitlyn Dever went with a winter white suit with a tuxedo feel and silver heels

Inside, the event was packed with stars, models, journalists and buyers as they celebrated the spring collection.

Yolanda Hadid’s daughter Hadid was seen showing off her tummy on the long runway.

She had on a black outfit that highlighted her gym toned figure and her incredible features. The star wore a bikini top, a skirt that tied on the side and a blazer.

The ex of The Weeknd added black strappy heels.

Sai De Silva wore a white floral print outfit comprised of a coat and slacks and a bandeau top.

All about Bella! Supermodel Bella Hadid who stole the day as she modeled several sexy looks

A great look: Yolanda Hadid’s daughter Hadid was seen showing off her tummy on the long runway. She had on a black outfit that highlighted her gym toned figure and her incredible features. The star wore a bikini top, a skirt that tied on the side and a blazer. The ex of The Weeknd added black strappy heels

Wonderful in white: One model shined in a white blazer with a white skirt that had a slit up the front, left, while another strolled in a white tank top and wide-legged slacks

Great for a vacation in Greece: This beauty wore a black outfit that showed off her bare legs as she had on sandals

Red and pink make a splash at the show: One model had on a red outfit with gladiator sandals, left , while another made quite the impression in a hot pink dress with matching strappy heels