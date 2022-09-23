Christie Brinkley, 68, reveals the secret to her ageless looks

Christie Brinkley has revealed the four things she does daily to maintain her youthful appearance, saying it’s all about sleep, diet, hydration and skin protection.

The 68-year-old supermodel gained weight Instagram this week to share a video of herself using her favorite beauty products while opening up about the anti-aging routine she follows religiously.

‘It’s what you do EVERY DAY that determines how healthy and vibrant you look and feel!’ she wrote. ‘Sleep well, eat a rainbow organic diet, stay hydrated, and protect and nurture your skin 24 hours a day.’

“It’s up to you,” she added. ‘It’s in your hands! I have very little structure in my job and life…but these are the things I do every day to energize me and fuel me through my busy days.’

Brinkley has been a vegetarian since she was about 13 years old, and she’s followed her rainbow diet for years.

“I have always fed my children, my family and myself a rainbow of colors a day,” she shared The cut in 2018. A typical breakfast for her is raw oats with berries and nuts.

“For lunch, I go green and make a salad, then add a protein like a bean or nuts,” she explained. “Dinner is more of the same, except maybe I’ll put my veggies on a bean paste, rice, grain, or quinoa.”

Brinkley has been a vegetarian since she was around 13 years old and shares photos of her colorful ‘rainbow’ meals packed with fruits and vegetables on her Instagram page

Brinkley has also been candid about her anti-aging regimen and her passion for SBLA Beauty’s products, for which she is a brand ambassador.

“I keep my beauty routine very simple…I use sunscreen and @sblabeauty everyday,” she explained in her post. ‘I love knowing that under whatever sunscreen or makeup I use, I have powerful active ingredients working for me, giving me both immediate and long-term results.’

The video shows the mother of three using the brand’s Facial Instant Sculpting Wand and Lip Plump and Sculpt gloss.

Brinkley ended her post with the hashtag #68andfeelinggrateful, and fans couldn’t resist gushing over her timeless beauty.

’68, my a**! More like 38,’ one person wrote, while another added: ‘I’m not arguing this proven track record.’

“You look amazing,” commented another. “You haven’t changed one bit.”

Brinkley revealed during an appearance on Tamron Hall Show last year that she’s only had Botox once and wasn’t a fan.

‘I don’t botox. I like the movement. I like being able to express and move my face,’ she explained. ‘I only did Botox once and had a bad experience with it and I never did it again.’

However, she is not afraid to dabble in other cosmetic procedures, including fillers and laser treatments. She also swears by SBLA’s sculpting stick for her neck and forehead.

“I’m aging at my own pace,” she said. ‘And I love that today we can choose how we want to age.’