America’s majority faith has an uncertain future — the proportion of Christians will drop to 35 percent by 2070 as millions become agnostic, atheist or unaffiliated, a study of religious trends shows.

Pew Research Center say the number of American adults who identify as Christian has fallen from 90 percent in the 1990s to 64 percent today, and is likely to decline to minority faith in the coming decades.

The decline is due to Christians switching to “staples” — a secular hodgepodge of atheists, agnostics and those with no religious identity — projected to grow from about 30 percent today to a staggering 52 percent by 2070.

Followers of other religions, including Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists, who currently make up about 6 percent of the population, are expected to double in share, although this is primarily driven by immigration rather than conversions, Pew says.

The drifting away of Christianity is a trend across much of the developed world, precipitated by a slew of damaging sexual abuse scandals and cover-ups in Catholic, Southern Baptist, Mormon, and other churches.

Pew researchers projected possible religious scenarios for the US, using everything from birth rates to migration patterns and demographics such as age and gender

Christianity is declining while minorities such as Islam and Hinduism are on the rise, exemplified by empty pews in a Catholic church in Florida and by Muslim worshipers in Maryland

Others are turning away from a faith that has become associated with America’s political right, with evangelicals and other Christians often among the most vocal critics of progressive policies on abortion and same-sex marriage.

Religion experts expressed dismay at Pew’s findings, saying the drifting away of Christianity was part of a profound social change that reshaped the nation of some 330 million people.

Bob Smietana, the author of Reorganized Religion, said the decline of Christianity could endanger “faith-based institutions that play a central role in community life,” which, he added, “weaken or disappear.”

They include the “food cabinets in churches, the shelters or robust faith-based disaster relief” efforts that help the needy in the US and abroad, Smietana posted on social media.

Christian charities like Catholic Relief Services and the Salvation Army help millions of people in the US and beyond, arranging everything from food parcels to adoption plans.

Amy Sullivan, a Chicago-based writer on religion and politics, said she is “sad about these Pew findings” about the decline and targeted Christian leaders — and on Twitter the “fools” who have “for decades been the face of the be faith’ closes. .

Declining respect for Christianity was on display this month at Tennessee Tech University, where a theater troupe staged a Christianity-themed drag show with the star dressed as a Catholic monk stripping down to a corset and stockings.

In the study, Pew researchers projected possible religious scenarios for the US, using everything from birth rates to migration patterns and demographics such as age and gender, and the current religious landscape.

They also assessed how religions are passed on from parents to their children and how often people change religions – in particular the growing number of Christians who turn away from the faith and become ‘nothing’.

Each new generation sees 31 percent of those raised Christian become religiously untethered by the time they turn 30, Pew says, while 21 percent of those raised without religion become Christian.

“If the shift among young Americans continued at the recent pace, the proportion of Christians in the population would decline by a few percentage points per decade, to below 50 percent by 2060,” the study said.

“At the same time, unaffiliated numbers are expected to grow in all four scenarios,” it added.