Christian Wilkins wears makeup and a pink power suit to Spring Racing launch

Christian Wilkins made sure all eyes were on him on Wednesday as he attended the Victoria Racing Club’s Spring Racing season launch in Sydney.

The flamboyant socialite, 27, turned heads at the swanky party as he rocked in a brightly colored power suit while donning heavy eye makeup.

Christian, the son of Channel Nine presenter Richard Wilkins, wore a strawberry pink blazer and pink trousers with a red stripe down the sides.

The long-haired podcast host completed his look with black dress shoes.

Christian’s glamorous arrival at the Spring Racing launch was the perfect debut for his new role as ambassador of the Victoria Racing Club.

He was accompanied by his famous father, who wore a stylish navy blue suit.

Other notable guests included New Zealand model Nikki Phillips, TV host Erin Holland and celebrity stylist Donny Galella.

At one point, Nikki was seen chasing her hat after a gust of wind had blown it away.

A big announcement was made during the event as the PRC said it would be leaving gender categories for its Fashions on the Field style competition.

Christian is known for his unique fashion sense when attending star-studded events.

Last year he lifted the lid on his experimental style in an interview with Body + Soul.

“I remember I used to work at Channel Nine, just doing marketing and some days I would go in with pink glitter all over my eyes. And they would say, “Why are you wearing pink glitter?” he told the publication.

“I’d say, “Because I woke up today and was a little sad, and I felt like it was pink eyeshadow day.” I’ve always gone into makeup with that ethos.”