Christian Wilkins wears a sheer corset and leather pants at Mecca makeup launch

Christian Wilkins is known for his androgynous style.

And the 29-year-old socialite once again pushed the boundaries when he attended an exclusive Mecca makeup launch at Sydney’s Ace Hotel earlier this month.

The model and reality star looked sensational in edgy leather pants and a sheer corset, which he joked made his “breasts” look small.

“Does this corset make my breasts look small?” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself at the party.

Christian was soon inundated with praise from his famous friends.

‘Iconic!’ wrote Gogglebox star Angie Kent, while radio host Brendan “Jonesy” Jones added, “I didn’t notice. I am a gentleman, as you know.’

It comes weeks after Christian described the shocking online abuse he received for wearing a dress at the TV Week Logie Awards in June (pictured on the red carpet)

Melbourne stylist Lana Wilkinson commented with a series of flame emojis.

It comes weeks after Christian described the shocking online abuse he received for wearing a dress at this year’s TV Week Logie Awards.

He told ABC’s Insight in August that he received literally thousands of trolling comments after daring to wear a white backless dress on the red carpet.

‘People [were] say to me to OD [overdose], people tell me I’m a disgrace. I mean, I was very surprised to find that the patriarchy was so weak that it could be destroyed with a piece of white silk,’ he said.

The actor said he was genuinely shocked by the magnitude of the backlash against his outfit choice, but hoped to inspire others to express their true identities.

He also praised his parents, Nine entertainment guru Richard Wilkins and his ex-partner Michelle Burke, for continuing to support his gender expression.

“As a kid, I always loved anything pink and sparkly… I was never necessarily encouraged to wear dresses. But my parents said that if I wanted to, they would absolutely allow me,” he explained.

Christian’s father Richard did indeed praise his son for expressing his unique style at the Logies, writing on Instagram: ‘To anyone who dares to suggest that I am in any way ‘ashamed’ of my son Christian…for whatever reason … You are wrong!

‘I couldn’t be prouder! He is an exceptional man who will leave his mark on the world long after his adversaries are gone.”

“I love you unconditionally,” he concluded.