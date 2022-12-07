Christian Wilkins shows off his VERY muscular back and arms in a crystal corset at AACTA Awards

<!–

He is known for stealing the show on the red carpet.

And Wednesday was no exception for Christian Wilkins, who opted for a typically daring ensemble at the AACTA Awards in Sydney.

The 27-year-old son of entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins flaunts his very muscular body in a black crystal corset with a bow at the back, plunging neckline and cape.

He made sure all eyes were on him from head to toe as he wore a pair of Maison Margiela’s famous Tabi shoes, with a split toe resembling a hoof.

He complemented the leather flats with oversized silky gray trousers.

The rising star was sure to turn, so the camera captured his very well-muscled arms and muscular back from all angles.

He kept his long blonde locks low and slightly wavy.

Never shying away from glamor, he added pink eye shadow and a lick of mascara as he struck many a pose.

Christian was joined on the red carpet by some of Australia’s biggest stars.

Elsa Pataky and husband Chris Hemsworth made a jaw-dropping appearance as the Spanish actress, 46, showed off her extreme cleavage in a very low-cut red dress as she joined her Thor star husband on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, new mom Rebel Wilson, 42, flaunted her slim figure in a dazzling long black diamond-studded dress.

She wore her blonde locks in waves and accessorized her glamorous look with a pair of silver strappy heels.

Sonia Kruger also turned heads in a $950 Alex Perry crop top and long white skirt with a slit down the back.

The Big Brother host, 57, completed her stylish look with a white cropped blazer and silver jewelry, including several necklaces and bracelets.

Sonia curled her long blonde locks and showed off her youthful face with a neutral makeup palette.

