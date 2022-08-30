Christian Wilkins shares the shocking online abuse he received for wearing a dress to the Logies

<!–

Christian Wilkins has reflected on the avalanche of online hate he received for wearing a dress at the 2022 TV Week Logie Awards.

The socialite, 29, told ABC’s insight this week he received thousands of trolling comments after daring to defy gender stereotypes by wearing a white backless dress on the red carpet.

‘People [were] who tell me to the OD, people tell me I’m a disgrace. I mean, I was very surprised to find that the patriarchy was so thin that it could be destroyed with a piece of white silk,” Wilkins said.

The model said he was genuinely shocked by the volume of comments surrounding his unorthodox outfit choice, and hopes he will inspire others to express their true identities.

He also praised his parents, entertainment guru Richard Wilkins and flight attendant Michelle Burke, for continuing to support his gender expression.

“As a kid, I always loved anything pink and sparkly… I was never necessarily encouraged to wear dresses. But my parents said if I wanted to, they would absolutely let me,” he gushed.

Christian’s father Richard did indeed praise his son for expressing his unique style at the Logies, writing on Instagram: ‘To anyone who dares to suggest that I am in any way ‘ashamed’ of my son Christian…for whatever reason … You’re wrong!’

‘I couldn’t be prouder!! He is an exceptional human being who will leave his mark on the world long after his opponents are gone.”

“I love you unconditionally,” he added.

Discussing his experimental style in an interview with Body + Soul last year, Christian admitted that he would proudly wear “pink glitter over my eyes” when he had an office job at Channel Nine. He is pictured at the QUEER: Stories From The NGV Collection Opening Night event in Sydney March 2022

It comes after Christian lifted the lid on his experimental style in an interview with Body + Soul last year.

“I remember I used to work at Channel Nine, just doing marketing and some days I would go in with pink glitter all over my eyes. And they would say, ‘Why are you wearing pink glitter?’ he told the publication.

“I’d say, ‘Because I woke up and was a little sad today, and I felt like it was pink eyeshadow day.’ I’ve always gone into makeup with that ethos.

‘If you want to wear it, if you want to do eyes and lips, who tells you you can only do one? Do it! Do what makes you feel good.’