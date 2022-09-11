Christian Wilkins looks sensational in a figure-hugging red dress and platform boots

He is known for defying gender stereotypes by wearing dresses on the red carpet.

And Christian Wilkins stole the show again on Sunday when he arrived at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse in a figure-hugging red dress.

The flamboyant socialite, 29, turned heads at a promo event for Myer’s Fashions on the Field, completing his look with a black fascinator and platform boots from YSL.

For makeup, Christian accentuated his chiseled features with rust eyeshadow and bronzer, and swept his long blonde hair into a chic updo.

The model proudly shared a photo of herself on Instagram during the event, along with a caption using the hashtag #GirlsDayOut.

Christian was recently appointed Melbourne Cup Carnival ambassador ahead of the prestigious festival’s 60th anniversary.

This year, the traditionally conservative racing club will embrace a “gender-neutral” approach to the Fashions On The Field competition by opening entries to all genders and those who identify as non-binary.

“Any fashion insider will tell you that the future of fashion is fluidity, it’s so exciting to see Myer Fashions of the Field leading that trend here in Australia,” Christian said. The Herald Sun.

“In addition, it’s amazing to generally create an accepting, non-judgmental space for all people to express themselves.”

Christian was recently named a Melbourne Cup Carnival Ambassador ahead of the prestigious festival’s 60th anniversary. (Pictured with fellow ambassadors Demi Demi Brereton and Aaron Mitchell)

It comes weeks after Christian describes the shocking online abuse he received for wearing a dress at this year’s TV Week Logie Awards.

The socialite told ABC’s insight in August, he received thousands of trolling comments after he dared to wear a white backless dress on the red carpet.

‘People [were] who tell me to the OD, people tell me I’m a disgrace. I mean, I was very surprised to find that the patriarchy was so thin that it could be destroyed with a piece of white silk,” Wilkins said.

The model and actor said he was genuinely shocked by the volume of comments surrounding his outfit choice, and hopes he inspires others to express their true identities.

He also praised his parents, entertainment guru Richard Wilkins and flight attendant Michelle Burke, for continuing to support his gender expression.

“As a kid, I always loved anything pink and sparkly… I was never necessarily encouraged to wear dresses. But my parents said that if I wanted to, they would absolutely let me,” he explained.

Christian’s father Richard did indeed praise his son for expressing his unique style at the Logies, writing on Instagram: ‘To anyone who dares to suggest that I am in any way ‘ashamed’ of my son Christian…for whatever reason. also… You’re wrong!’

‘I couldn’t be prouder!! He is an exceptional human being who will leave his mark on the world long after his opponents are gone.”

“I love you unconditionally,” he added.

Discussing his experimental style in an interview with Body + Soul last year, Christian admitted that he would proudly wear “pink glitter over my eyes” when he had an office job at Channel Nine. He is pictured at the QUEER: Stories From The NGV Collection Opening Night event in Sydney March 2022

It comes after Christian lifted the lid on his experimental style in an interview with Body + Soul last year.

“I remember I used to work at Channel Nine, just doing marketing and some days I would go in with pink glitter all over my eyes. And they would say, ‘Why are you wearing pink glitter?” he told the publication.

“I’d say, ‘Because I woke up and was a little sad today, and I felt like it was pink eyeshadow day.’ I’ve always gone into makeup with that ethos.

‘If you want to wear it, if you want to do eyes and lips, who tells you you can only do one? Do it! Do what makes you feel good.’