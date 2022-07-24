Christian Wilkins claims EVERYONE is non-binary

Christian Wilkins has shared his unique take on the concept of gender.

The 27-year-old socialite, who is known to defy gender norms by wearing dresses on the red carpet, shared his views in an interview with the The stargazer this month.

When Christian was questioned by the publication about whether he identifies as non-binary, Christian simply replied, “I’d probably identify all of us as non-binary to be completely honest.”

The term non-binary refers to someone who does not identify solely as male or female.

Christian, who is gay and uses the pronouns he/she uses, chose not to expand on what he meant by this, but is believed to be referring to the idea that gender is on a spectrum rather than being dichotomous .

The blonde also spoke about the importance of embracing your individuality and shaking off the haters.

“In this world, there’s only one person you can count on, and that’s you, and if wearing a pink dress, wearing something sparkly, or wearing pants, or whatever makes you happy “You have to do it because your happiness is actually what really matters in this world,” he said.

It comes weeks after the Filthy Rich and Homeless star defended himself against critics who have a problem with him wearing dresses.

“If you met me and attacked my personality, that would upset me, but if you think I’m wrong because I’m wearing a dress because I have a doodle, you’re an idiot,” Christian, entertainment reporter’s son Richard Wilkins, told The courier post earlier this month.

‘I find it not only homophobic, but also misogynistic. It’s this idea of, “I’m a man and I dress like a woman, and that’s why I’m less.”

“That’s a disgusting idea. It’s 2022, whatever,” he added.

Christian, who started wearing dresses when he was about 10 years old, said he feels beautiful in dresses.

“There is nothing more beautiful in the world than someone who feels beautiful in an outfit. It just radiates through you,” he explained.