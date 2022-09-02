CHRISTIAN WHITON: Biden thinks Republican voters are fascists and borderline terrorists

Christian Whiton is a former senior adviser in the Trump and George W. Bush administrations.

President Joe Biden thinks millions of Americans are part fascist and borderline terrorists. It would be laughable if it weren’t so disturbing.

After wearing off the label of “racist,” which Biden and his political allies have applied to just about every political opponent, the dotard president has moved on to new baseless and dangerous insults.

Last week, while campaigning amid staggeringly negative polls, Biden noted in Maryland: “It’s not just [Donald] Trump, it’s the whole philosophy that underlies it – I’m going to say something – it’s like semi-fascism.”

That’s quite the rebuke from the tens of millions of Americans who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

To complicate matters, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to be raising the bar during a breathtaking White House press conference on Wednesday as she previewed the president’s prime-time address Thursday night, in which he took these themes home. hammered.

“The MAGA Republicans are the most energetic part of the Republican Party,” she read hesitantly prepared comments. ‘That is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights. . . this is the most active base of the Republican Party.”

Let’s be clear: The White House isn’t calling lawmakers fascists and extremists — which is disturbing enough — they’re talking about American citizens.

This is terrible.

No wonder 43% of American adults think there will be a civil war within the next 10 years. Our president is essentially telling Americans that their neighbor can be the enemy.

This is clearly intentional. Why?

Well, after campaigning for the presidency in 2020 as a unit to “restore the soul of America,” the politically floundering Biden has moved on to phase two – campaigning for re-election in 2024 as a divider.

Remember when Biden tweeted, “It’s time to ditch the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, and listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our adversaries as our enemies. We are not enemies. We are American.’

We can laugh about this now – or cry.

Blaming opponents of fascism is just the latest and craziest claim progressives have tried to avert disaster in November’s congressional elections.

Unfortunately for them, voters have an elegant habit of firing everyone in charge when the economy is bad, and inflation spiraling out of control tells them all they need to know.

But the sheer recklessness of these comments cannot be underestimated. If Biden believes nearly half the country is made up of racists and extremists, how on earth is he going to represent their interests as president?

Hillary Clinton called Trump voters “deplorable,” Biden says they’re worse.

What is to be done with all these fascists running rampant in America? Throw them in some re-education camps?

But out of curiosity, what would the modern adaptation of fascism, which emerged in the 1930s in Germany, Japan and Italy, look like in America?

If Biden believes nearly half the country is made up of racists and extremists, how on earth is he going to represent their interests as president?

Following in the footsteps of their predecessors, modern fascists would certainly try to control speech, treat reasonable subjects as forbidden, and punish those who do not comply with the loss of livelihood.

Inflexible free spirits can be ‘cancelled’, if you like.

Fascists feel the need to redefine a country’s history to achieve radical political goals. Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini invoked the Roman Empire, even if it was irrelevant to 20th-century Italy. Adolf Hitler pretended that Germany would have won World War I had it not been stabbed in the back by its own politicians.

To change the country, modern fascists might try to redefine the foundation of America, from one that provided the greatest impetus for expanding freedom in human history to a grim one based on promoting slavery.

Modern fascists would see to it that they control the state power apparatus, which, after all, has a monopoly on the legitimate use of force.

They would certainly like to transform the FBI’s field office in Washington from an organization that unequivocally pursues spies, terrorists and violent predators into one that carries out political messages by persecuting the opposition party.

Today’s fascists would actualize their ancestors’ corporatism, which became even more pronounced in Germany after the ‘Night of the Long Knives’ eliminated more socialist-oriented elements under the Nazis.

Instead of just letting government agencies implement policies, they would have friends in dominant companies that do.

They could call on companies like Google, Twitter and Facebook to “moderate” criticisms that have not helped the regime and exalt the regime’s lies, such as false claims of collusion between their opponents and foreign powers such as Russia.

Of course, all these fascists or “semi-fascist” things are not just theoretical. They have all happened in recent years, directed by the people who are now accusing others of being fascist.

In addition, they display another characteristic of fascists: accusing the opposition of exactly what you are guilty of.

Will it scare voters into supporting the incumbent team that has wrecked the country?

In a word: no.

Voters in the midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election will make judgments about the reality they see in their lives. And that reality doesn’t reflect Biden’s cranky smears or fever dreams.

Biden will soon be gone, but the damage he does to the fabric of our nation will be long-lasting.