Christian Walker rips dad Herschel in new video, says Republicans have 'known' about his 'lies'

Herschel Walker’s only named child took his father out of his mouth on Tuesday morning for telling “lie after lie after lie” — hours after it was reported that the Georgian Republican Senate hopefully paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

Christian Walker, 22, also lashed out at Republicans and Democrats for judging his relationship with his father, defiantly saying, “You don’t know anything about my life.”

He called out right-wing support for his father despite multiple reports of behavior that conflicted with Republican values, first telling Walker, “Don’t lie about the lives you destroyed and act like you’re a moral family man.” before adding, ‘You should care about that, conservatives.’

In two videos posted to Twitter the morning after the report surfaced on Walker’s abortion payment, Christian claimed he was “silent” while “atrocities” against his mother – Walker’s ex-wife – were “played down” by the candidate. and his allies.

Christian has made a name for himself as an outspoken conservative personality on social media. His profile soared after his father stated in November that he would challenge Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.

But after the Daily Beast reported that Walker paid his girlfriend to terminate her pregnancy and then sent her a “get well soon” cart — a claim the ex-NFL star has vehemently denied — Christian accused his father of being a hypocrite and a negligent. older.

“I remained silent as the atrocities committed against my mother were downplayed. I kept quiet when it turned out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids all over the country—none of whom he raised. And you know, my favorite topic to talk about is father’s absence. Surprise, because it touched me,” Walker said in the first of two short videos.

‘Family values, folks? He has four children, four different women, was not home to raise any of them.’

It comes after Monday night’s bomb report cited as evidence: a check written by Walker for $700, a card in which he allegedly told his then-girlfriend she should feel better after the procedure, and a confirmation from a friend of the woman who said she cared for her after the abortion.

Walker has denounced the report as a “flat lie” and has vowed to sue it.

But Christian attacked his denial on Tuesday: “I was silent, lie after lie after lie. The abortion card dropped yesterday. It is literally his handwriting on the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. Okay, I’m done.’

He also suggested that some of Walker’s allies pressured him for expressing outrage against his father.

“For the right to say I’m suspicious for saying ‘Hey I’m done with the lies’ when you all called me and said ‘Is this true about your dad? Gee we’re not going to win Georgia. ” …that was you. You have no idea what I’ve been through in my life,” angrily Christian.

He claimed that what he and his mother knew could have ended Walker’s campaign “on day one.”

The social media star also clarified that he had only done one campaign event with his father when “we were told he was going to get ahead of his past and hold himself accountable.”

“None of that happened. Everything has been a lie,” he added.

In his second video, Christian also accused Republicans of knowingly supporting Walker despite the “lies” he had told.

“All this has been a lie and you have known it, you have known it, so don’t you dare,” Christian said.

Addressing Democrats, the 22-year-old added: “And then on the left, who says, ‘Well, he did all this to your mom and you were still with him. And you know, that’s weird. ” You don’t know anything about my life.’

Walker, who is pro-life, has also been accused of assault by his ex-wife Christian’s mother.

He has also been accused of exaggerating his success in owning a business and in his academic record.

He accused Walker of threatening his life and the life of his mother, Walker’s ex-wife

Walker tweeted Monday night in response to the start of his son’s tirade: “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

It was after the 22-year-old accused his father of threatening his and his mother’s lives via the social media platform.

“I know my mother and I would really appreciate it if my father Herschel Walker would stop lying and making fun of us,” Christian wrote.

“You weren’t a ‘family man’ when you left us to beat a bunch of women, threatened to kill us and moved us six times in six months fleeing your violence.”

The explosive Daily Beast report comes at a critical time – with just over a month left before the midterm elections.

Walker is neck and neck with Warnock, a pastor who heads the church that Martin Luther King Jr. ever led.

Warnock was elected through a special election in January 2021 and will run for a full six-year term this year.