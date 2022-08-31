Christian teacher awarded $95,000 after suspension for refusing to use student’s preferred pronouns

<!–

A Christian high school teacher who was suspended for refusing to name a transgender student by their preferred name was awarded $95,000 after being charged with a First Amendment violation.

Pamela Ricard, a math teacher at For Riley Middle School in Kansas, sued the Geary County School District after she was suspended in April 2021 for punishment that violated her rights to religious freedom.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that she had settled her case, with Geary School District also agreeing to pay her attorney fees.

Although Ricard retired in May, the settlement also agreed that the school would issue a statement stating that she was in good standing and had not taken any disciplinary action against her.

Ricard, 58, was reprimanded and suspended for three days after calling a biological female student “Mrs” to prevent her from using the student’s preferred name after Picard was told the student was using pronouns.

Kansas Fort Riley Middle School, which Ricard suspended for three days in the spring of 2021

Although the school had previously provided “diversity and equality” training and instructed teachers to refer to students by preferred names and pronouns, Ricard — a devout Christian — felt the requirement conflicted with her religious beliefs.

‘Madam. Ricard is a Christian and holds genuine religious beliefs consistent with traditional Christian and Biblical understandings of the human person and biological sex,” Ricard said.

The court records also revealed that Ricard had been ordered not to notify the student’s parents of their gender reassignment.

Ricard was represented in her trial by the nonprofit legal group Alliance Defending Freedom and represented by attorneys from the Kriegshauser Ney Law Group.

“This case offers clear lessons for school boards in Kansas: Schools can’t lie to parents and teachers don’t forfeit their constitutional rights at the door of the schoolhouse,” Kriegshauser Ney partner Joshua Ney said of the settlement.

Part of Ricard’s First Amendment complaint alleging that referring to students in any way outside of their birth gender violates her religious rights

In her complaint, Ricard argued that being forced to refer to students with surnames or pronouns that conflicted with their biological gender violated her religious freedoms.

‘Madam. Ricard believes that God created man or woman, that this gender is fixed in each person from the moment of conception and that it cannot be changed, regardless of an individual person’s feelings, desires or preferences,” the complaint reads. . ,

“Any policy that requires Ms. Ricard to refer to a student with a gender, non-binary or plural pronoun (e.g., he/him, she/her, she/she, zhe/zher, etc.) or salutation (Mr. . , Miss, Madam) or other gender language that differs from the student’s biological sex, is an active violation of Ms. Ricard’s religious beliefs.

Transgender students have become a central theme in culture war issues in recent years.

Other teachers, such as Ricard, came into conflict with their school districts over their refusal to use student alternative pronouns.

School districts have also come under fire over whether it’s appropriate to allow trans students to use toilets and locker rooms that match their chosen gender, rather than their biological gender.

Schools have also been accused of conspiring with children to keep gender reassignment secret from parents, even helping them refer to medical services such as hormone replacement and gender reassignment surgery.