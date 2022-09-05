Christian street preachers in free speech row as council introduces new code of conduct

Religious street preachers have been slammed with a new code of conduct after claiming to use homophobic language and “hate speech”.

Members of the public and local businesses in Leeds expressed concern about hate speech by people trying to convert others to religion in the city centre.

It led the Labour-run local council to issue a new code of conduct along with West Yorkshire Police, telling preachers that they are committed to respecting Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), everyone’s right to freedom of expression, but “recognize that this is a qualified right and may be limited to prevent disorder or crime.”

The code of conduct, as seen by the MailOnline, says that preachers should: “Do not use homophobic language or other hate speech.”

“It is an offense under the Public Order Act 1986 to use threatening, insulting or insulting words with the intent of intimidating, alarming or frightening a person,” it adds.

A pastor is appealing the code of conduct because he believes he is being “barred” from speaking and believes it is “out of the question” that he should be barred from talking about LGBT issues, the minister said. Yorkshire Post.

The pastor, who has not been named, claimed that his preaching was “thoroughly biblical and in accordance with mainstream historical Christian teaching.”

The code of conduct was introduced in response to reports of hate speech, including homophobic abuse, and is a direct response to public and local business concerns in Leeds (stock image)

Preachers are told in the code of conduct not to use language that could be distressing or alarming to young children.

The code warns them to keep their volume down and move to a different street every 90 minutes to prevent nearby store and office workers from causing a nuisance.

Those who preach may be told to hand over contact information to the congregation and the police, as well as details of each church group they belong to.

They must not block doorways, emergency exits or sidewalks and must obtain a permit from the municipality if they wish to distribute leaflets or other printed materials.

The workers-run Leeds City Council (offices pictured) said the city is ‘diverse’ and ‘welcoming’ but hate speech will not be tolerated

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: ‘Leeds is a diverse and welcoming city and one where we want everyone to feel safe. Leeds City Council is committed to ensuring that no one is exposed to hate speech in any form, anywhere in Leeds.

“The code of conduct was introduced in response to reports of hate speech, including homophobic abuse, and is a direct response to public and local business concerns.

Leeds City Council will continue to work with the police to ensure that hate speech has no place in the city.

“Preachers can be reported to the police for any hate speech and to the Leeds City Council Anti-Social Behavioral Team for high volume/repetition noise.”

One in seven hate crimes was linked to homophobia by 2021, according to figures from the West Yorkshire Police.

MailOnline has contacted West Yorkshire Police for comment.