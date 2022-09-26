Christian Pulisic will start for USMNT in final World Cup warm-up game tomorrow against Saudi Arabia

Christian Pulisic will start tomorrow for the USMNT in the final game before the World Cup against Saudi Arabia, manager Gregg Berhalter confirmed, as he returns from injury and has more playing time on his return to England.

The 24-year-old Chelsea winger was eliminated from Star and Stripes’ first warm-up match against Japan due to a ‘slight knock’, but is available for Tuesday’s friendly, which will take place in Murcia, Spain.

He will have the chance to prove his fitness and fight for a starting spot for Graham Potter’s first Premier League game from Chelsea against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Ricardo Pepi, who is loaned from FC Augsburg to FC Groningen, will also start for the US on Tuesday.

More to follow