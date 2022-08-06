Christian Pulisic should ‘knock on the managers door’ after POOR Chelsea performance says Mustoe

If there ever was such a thing as a bad win, it would come in the form of the 1-0 win that Chelsea scrapped to claim at Everton.

Goodison Park did not see many accurate attacking opportunities from either side as the game was dragged on by injuries and incidents both on and off the pitch.

The two teams combined for 10 shots on goal and the home side failed to create big chances.

Up front for Chelsea, Kai Havertz failed to make a big enough impact on the game and Mason Mount’s attacking support was unremarkable.

When Mount was substituted for American Christian Pulisic, there seemed to be a shift in momentum and energy in the squad, prompting some to call for his installation in the starting XI.

Christian Pulisic made some impression in his replacement appearance against Everton

NBC’s Robbie Mustoe argued for his post-game withdrawal.

“Pulisic comes into play looks lively, looks sharp,” noted Mustoe.

“He should knock on the manager’s door and say, ‘How about giving me a chance?’ Those other guys have had a lot of opportunities lately.”

The lack of a clear solution at the striker was highlighted by this match and manager Thomas Tuchel suggested adding more players to the team.

“I think we can use new energy and new legs and fresh input to take us to a new level. If not, we will push this team, but think we could use a little more input and a little more quality,” Tuchel told reporters after the game.

He added slyly, “We’re working on it, but we won’t tell you.”

Chelsea have been linked with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the former Arsenal man taking the back seat for Robert Lewandowski.

Aubameyang and Tuchel know each other from their time together at Borussia Dortmund.