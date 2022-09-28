Christian Pulisic ‘CANNOT be trusted’ and is not the ‘focal point’ of USMNT, warns Brian Dunseth

Former MLS and USMNT player Brian Dunseth has warned that the US cannot trust captain Christian Pulisic for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

The USMNT stumbled in the final preparations for the World Cup after failing to find target in one of its international friendlies this month with a 0-0 draw to Saudi Arabia and a 2-0 defeat to Japan.

Chelsea star Pulisic has been hailed as ‘Captain America’ for the side and fans will hope he can rally the US in Qatar, but Dunseth claimed he was overhyped.

Former New England Revolution Star Claimed US Captain Was Overhyped

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Week in the Tackle, Dunseth produced a strong and almost certainly controversial take on the Chelsea man.

‘You can’t trust Pulisic’ Dunseth said: on his weekly podcast.

“As much as you want to believe in Pulisic, as much as he’s being hyped to be everything everyone else thinks he can be or wants him to be, the reality is he’s not.

“He’s a really good player, but he’s a free piece. He’s not a focal point and that’s what people need to understand.’

Pulisic has not scored since a hat-trick against Panama in a 5-1 CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in March.

The USMNT kicks off their World Cup campaign against Wales in Group B on November 21

The former Dortmund star failed to push his team past Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in a 0-0 stalemate in Spain.

“Christian Pulisic will make your team better, but Christian Pulisic will not be the man who is the Christian Eriksen of the US men’s national team,” Dunseth continued.

‘[The guy] that becomes the tempo player, the connecting player, the man who is going to make something out of nothing, the man who will hit a last pass every time or be able to give the last pass every time.’

Pulisic was not at his best on Tuesday in USMNT’s dull 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Murcia.

While faith across the country may be wavering in the USMNT after a three-game winless run, time is on their side.

Gregg Berhalter’s has 55 days to find unseen sharpness in Spain ahead of their match day one-clash against Wales.

Regardless of Dunseth’s comments, much of the American public will be pinning their hopes on Pulisic leading his side to the knockout stages in a tough group made up of England, Iran and Wales.

Dunseth played once throughout his career for the USMNT and played in the MLS from 1997-2005.