Christian Pulisic can find true form under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter, says Brad Friedel

Former USMNT and Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has backed Christian Pulisic to find his feet at Chelsea this season as he ‘can really benefit’ from the managerial change that saw Graham Potter take over from Thomas Tuchel on Stamford Bridge.

New owner Todd Boehly decided to part ways with German manager Tuchel last month after the Blues’ dismal start to the 2022-23 season, including in Europe.

Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League and collect 10 points out of a possible 18 after suffering losses to Leeds and Southampton. In Europe, the Blues lost their opening Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb before drawing 1-1 with RB Salzburg.

However, Pulisic could now make the most of Potter’s arrival at Stamford Bridge after starting just eight of Chelsea’s games so far this season, claims Friedel.

“From an American fan perspective, I want Pulisic to play more and I want him to do well in the World Cup,” said Friedel, who has 450 Premier League games under his belt. Betway.

“He can really benefit from Thomas Tuchel leaving because things didn’t go incredibly well on the playing front in terms of starts and minutes on the pitch,” the former Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham goalkeeper with 82 caps for Stars and Stripes added.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old revealed he was ‘stunned’ by Tuchel’s choice to bench him against Real Madrid in the second leg of the 2020-21 semi-final after scoring at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been inconsistent in his time at Stamford Bridge so far, ever since his $65 million move from Germany in 2019. Over the summer, he was linked with loan moves to Newcastle and Manchester United.

“Again, I don’t know what Graham Potter’s view on him is, but he’s a new head coach so he’ll give him a chance: I’m sure at some point,” stressed Friedel.

“But he might be one of the players who really benefits from a change of management.”

The former UCLA and Columbus Crew goalkeeper also claimed he could see Spurs and England forward Harry Kane playing in MLS one day, as could Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and David Beckham.

‘I’m not stirring anything up, I’ve never spoken to him about it, but I know he loves American sports. Can I see him here sometime? Yes, I could, said Friedel.

– I think with the way Daniel Levy does his business that if he ever leaves Tottenham, going somewhere where he doesn’t want to compete with Tottenham is probably a destination that Daniel Levy would like to have him to. If he ever goes. So yes, I could see him here, he added.