Christian nurse sues Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust for ‘forcing racist ideology’ on students

A Christian nurse who is suing an NHS Trust for discrimination has claimed the health service is forcing a ‘racist ideology’ on its students.

Amy Gallagher, 33, is suing the Portman Clinic in north London, part of The Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust.

The nurse, who is undertaking a two-year course in forensic psychology at the trust, claims she has been discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion and philosophical beliefs.

The mental health nurse took issue with the trust when she was allegedly forced to attend a lecture titled ‘whiteness – a problem in our time’ in October 2020.

The online presentation then said, “the problem of racism is a problem of whiteness,” and urged participants to confront the “reality of whiteness.”

In a meeting with her course leader, Ms Gallagher explained that she did not consider herself racist and that she had a ‘colourblind’ approach, meaning she did not judge people by the color of their skin.

Ms Gallagher claims she was told such a colour-blind approach is now ‘outdated’.

Ms Gallagher then made a formal complaint to the Tavistock Trust in January last year.

In March, the lawsuit escalated after an outside speaker complained to the Nursing and Midwifery Council, claiming Ms Gallagher had ’caused racial harm’ and as a result could not work with ‘diverse populations’, The telegraph reports.

Ms Gallagher said she believes it will be the first legal case for ‘lack of belief’ arguing that a white Christian woman cannot believe in Critical Race Theory.

The theory states that racism is institutional and rejects the colorblind approach.

She told The Telegraph: ‘They force Critical Race Theory on people – you’re not allowed to disagree with it or they’ll bully you for two years.

‘I’m bringing this lawsuit to protect my career, but it’s also in the courts.

‘The NHS is forcing someone to adopt a racist ideology and it must be stopped.’

The nurse, who will be represented by Andrew Storch Solicitors, filed court documents in central London County in March.

Law firm Shakespeare Martineau, which represents the trust, plans to file its defense this week.

Ms Gallagher, who has worked for seven years, enrolled on the Portman Clinic’s D59F Forensic Psychodynamic Psychotherapy course in September 2020 to complete her clinical training. She had already completed Tavistock’s basic psychotherapy course.

Amy gallagher set up a Go Fund Me page titled ‘#StandUpToWoke Tavistock discrimination Lawsuit’ in August 2021 – it has raised more than £27,000

She said she initially enjoyed the two-year part-time course, which will qualify her to set up her own private psychotherapy practice.

But became concerned when in November the students were given a compulsory lecture on race and racism by forensic psychoanalyst Dr. Anne Aiyegbusi.

Ms Gallagher claimed the lecturer ‘spoke negatively about Christianity while no other religions were mentioned’.

In August 2021, the nurse set up a Go Fund Me page titled ‘#StandUpToWoke Tavistock discrimination lawsuit’.

On the website, she said the money would help fund the initial trial, class action and an application for a judicial review.

It has raised £27,518 in the last year.

The nurse previously said the Trust had threatened to suspend her from her final year of the course to become a psychotherapist, which cost more than £20,000.

She previously told MailOnline in January: ‘Based on my experience there, what they describe as anti-racism is racism. What they describe as tolerance is an intolerance of anyone who thinks differently from them.

“Unquestionably, such institutional bullying will only be encouraged.

‘I feel passionate about this. I hope that my case will prove that teaching these discriminatory ideas – as if they are factual and true – within the NHS or within academia is wrong.’

A spokesman for Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust said: ‘We cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

‘As a trust we have made a public commitment to work towards becoming an anti-racist organisation.’

In July, the NHS Trust’s controversial children’s transgender clinic was forced to close after a report found it was ‘not safe’ for children.

The gender identity service will instead be replaced by regional centers at existing children’s hospitals, which will provide more holistic care with ‘strong links to mental health services’.