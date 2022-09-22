Christian Horner believes Lewis Hamilton has never praised Max Verstappen’s talents

Christian Horner has claimed he has never heard Lewis Hamilton praise his arch-rival Max Verstappen’s skills.

The pair were involved in one of Formula 1’s most tense and toxic battles for the world championship last season, one that saw the Dutchman clinch the title in controversial circumstances in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

While the title went in the Red Bull star’s favor due to infamous decisions under the safety car that crippled Hamilton, the season had already seen a large number of incidents that only fueled the tension between two of F1’s finest stars.

Christian Horner (left) believes Max Verstappen (right) has not been given credit for his racing talents by arch-rival Lewis Hamilton

The pair collided at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on the first lap, putting Verstappen out of the race, while another crash at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix saw both cars retire.

Verstappen was then accused of slowing his rival late in the season in Saudi Arabia, and there were several incidents where the duo pushed the limits as they overtook each other throughout the season.

It marks a contrast to this campaign, where Mercedes’ inability to challenge Red Bull has allowed Verstappen to stroll towards likely back-to-back titles.

Hamilton and Verstappen fought furiously for the world championship last season

But Mercedes and Hamilton have rarely been able to challenge Verstappen in this period

Verstappen was challenged early on by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, but despite also dueling hard on track, Horner believes their years of racing against each other in the past have helped build a healthy respect for each other’s talents.

“You know, there’s a difference, there’s maybe a different respect with Charles,” Horner said Beyond the Grid podcast.

‘They have been racing each other ever since [being] children, and there was a mutual respect. I have never, ever heard Lewis recognize Max’s abilities.

“And then of course there was just a little more needle to it, and you could feel that, and you could sense that between the two drivers.”

Horner believes there is more racing respect between Charles Leclerc (left) and Verstappen

Horner also believes that a large part of last year’s championship battle was psychological and that it had affected the seven-time world champion more than Verstappen.

“I think probably, maybe more in Lewis’ head,” he added.

‘Because he is the seven-time world champion who has everything to lose, Max is the young kid who takes the risk, who throws everything at him and who has nothing to lose.

“Some of his laps last year were fantastic and you felt it starting to rattle Lewis I think.”

Hamilton was left ‘rattled’ by Verstappen last season, according to the Red Bull boss

Verstappen and Hamilton battled furiously on track, including at the Italian Grand Prix, where a collision at Monza put both cars out of the race

Horner then referred back to the infamous crash at Silverstone, where Verstappen and Hamilton battled furiously for position on the first lap before Hamilton crashed into his rival, allowing him to win in front of his home fans as Verstappen spun at high speed into a barrier that saw him taken to hospital.

“We certainly saw after Lewis qualified on pole at Silverstone and Max won the sprint race, you saw Lewis, he was a bit devastated after the sprint race,” he continued.

‘Had Max made it through Copse [corner]I don’t think they would have seen him again that afternoon, so an air of desperation came in as well.

‘It was high stakes stuff and your emotions run high, but it probably affected Lewis more than Max because, as I said, he had more to lose than Max. Max had everything to gain.’