Christian group whose reservation was canceled by TV chef Brittanny Anderson’s restaurant responds

The leader of a conservative Christian group whose reservation was canceled at the last minute by a Virginia restaurant, citing his views on abortion and LGBTQ issues, accused the owners of “religious discrimination.”

Virginia Cobb’s group, the Family Foundation of Virginia, intended to dine on November 30 at Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia, a German-themed restaurant co-owned by Top Chef and Chopped TV chef Brittanny Anderson.

However, 90 minutes before his reservation, a staff member called someone on the Cobb team to say he was no longer welcome, forcing them to find an alternative place for the 15-20 people to meet.

The restaurant said it was due to the group’s anti-abortion stance and its rejection of gay marriage.

“We were certainly surprised that this happened,” Cobb said, speaking to foxnews on Wednesday.

“I think most people assume that food service is something we can all agree on.

“It’s impressive, and it feels a bit like ‘no Christian can eat here.’ Because if you visit our website, you will find that we are a faith-based organization.

“So it absolutely feels like there’s religious discrimination here.”

The restaurant said in an Instagram post that staff were reluctant to serve them and that management did not want to put its employees in an environment where they would feel “unsafe.”

Cobb said that ultimately it is managers who must be held accountable for discrimination.

‘The owner made the phone call; issued an official statement; The bottom line is that the money stop is with the owners,’ he said.

‘Restaurants cannot discriminate, even if the staff is discriminatory.

“That’s not the right of a restaurant to just say, hey, we’re not going to let you eat here.”

In a blog post, Cobb compared his group’s experience of being denied service to restaurants that refused to serve black customers before the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

She said: ‘Welcome to the double standards of the left.’

The Family Group is a Virginia-based Christian nonprofit organization that says it advocates “policies based on biblical principles.”

The religious organization has opposed LGBTQ+ rights and the right to abortion.

Metzger Bar and Butchery has used the recent interest in the restaurant and the incident to raise money for a Virginia LGBTQ+ charity.

Posting an image of a cocktail called ‘cracks in the base’, they said: ‘We are so grateful to our many guests and neighbors for your support over the past few days! To say thank you we are donating all proceeds from this cocktail to @equalityva [Equality Virginia] tonight!’

This is one of many incidents where establishments have refused service due to conflicting views with their potential customers.

In 2018, the owner of a small Virginia restaurant asked then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave her establishment.

The decision was met with condemnation, and protests were organized outside the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

The owner later explained her choice, saying many of her staff were gay and were hurt by Sanders’ decision to defend Trump in his desire to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

A Christian graphic artist from Colorado also took issue with designing wedding websites for gay couples. The dispute went on to be considered by the Supreme Court.

Lorie Smith, a Colorado-based web designer, said she opposes same-sex marriage on religious grounds. She sued the state in 2016 seeking waivers for a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Smith, 38, claims her right to free speech tops this state statute and allows her to deny requests from same-sex partners.

In 2012, a Colorado baker refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple for religious reasons.

His case was heard by the Supreme Court, which sided with his case. However, the judges’ decision was narrow and failed to address the biggest concern in the case: whether religious people like baker Jack Phillips might refuse to serve gay or lesbian people.

Jack Phillips also refused to bake a cake in 2018 that celebrated a gender transition.