Christian Eriksen scores on Manchester United debut in behind-closed-doors friendly against Wrexham

Christian Eriksen has scored in his first appearance for Manchester United in a closed-door friendly against Wrexham.

The Danish international signed a three-year contract with the Red Devils earlier this month and made the perfect start to life at the club.

Fellow new signing Lisandro Martinez – who has arrived in a £55m deal – is also in action against the Welsh side.

The game will be played at United’s training ground in Carrington. There are no fans in attendance and the club is not broadcasting it live on MUFCTV.

Eriksen only trained with his new teammates for the first time on Tuesday after returning from their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia over the weekend.

It was initially believed that United’s youth team would face Wrexham – which is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – but Erik ten Hag was keen to give some of his first-team players extra minutes for the new season.