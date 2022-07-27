Christian Eriksen reveals working under Erik ten Hag was ‘a big influence’ in Manchester United move

Christian Eriksen has revealed that the prospect of working under Erik ten Hag again was a “very big influence” on his move to Manchester United.

The former Spurs and Brentford midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Red Devils after completing a free transfer this month following his departure from the Bees.

In his first interview with the club, the 30-year-old has revealed how important the new United boss was in his move – and admits he never thought he would sign for the club after his near-fatal incident at Euro 2020.

When asked how big a factor ten Hag was, Eriksen said: the club website: ‘Terribly. I want to come here to play football, I don’t come here just for the logo itself, I want to come here to play.

“I think with the idea that the manager came in and the ideas he had, and also with my conversations with him, I would see myself playing football in Manchester.

“To talk to the manager, hear his ideas and have conversations with him about football terms has been great and ideal for me to get the decision and the opportunity to come to Manchester United.

“I think hopefully my style of play will fit his ideas and hopefully it will be something that connects in a good and positive way.

“So, of course, his style of football, I think it suits me,” he added.

Ten Hag has built a reputation for playing attacking football focused on well-trained game patterns, which are then executed by technically skilled players – which the Dane could be a perfect fit for.

Eriksen also admitted he never imagined a move to United would take place after a cardiac arrest for Denmark at Euro 2020.

“No, because I think from my career path before the European Championship incident, the planning was not at all to go back to the UK. I thought my time to go to Manchester United was earlier!

“Of course I was with Spurs at the time and then went to Italy, but sitting here now is definitely something I didn’t expect, but I’m also very happy to be here. It feels good, it feels good to be here.’

The Red Devils host Brighton on Sunday 7 August during the opening weekend of the season and return to Old Trafford two weeks later to take on rivals Liverpool.

Eriksen has yet to make his first appearance since arriving at the club, but this weekend Eriksen could take part in Man United’s last two pre-season games against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.