Christian Eriksen reveals previous talks with Man Utd before eventually joining the club this summer

Christian Eriksen admits he has been lucky for the fourth time in his bid to become a Manchester United player and complete his remarkable comeback story.

The Danish international proved an instant hit after his summer move to Old Trafford, just 13 months since he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro Finals match.

And Eriksen revealed that, following a successful five-month return to Brentford, he is delighted to finally make the move to United, after previous potential transfer talks with Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all went nowhere.

“Even when I was at Spurs, I spoke to every manager who has been here at Man United to see what the situation was,” said Eriksen.

Christian Eriksen has revealed that he had come close to Manchester United in the past

The Danish star spoke to three different Man Utd managers about a move in previous years

“But I was with Spurs at the time and I really didn’t see myself playing in any other English team at the time. I went abroad and went to Inter.

“So it’s in the books, well, not in the books, but it’s been talked about. For me it wasn’t the right timing, it wasn’t there and I was in a place at Spurs for a long time and I wanted to try something abroad and I went to Inter and ended up having a great time.

“But then obviously something happened over the summer and that kind of changed the career path that I had in mind, and then of course to come back to Brentford first, and then be here is something I didn’t think once. could happen.” year ago.

“(Returning to Tottenham) was just talking, they never really came up with anything, so it wasn’t really for me to go back to Tottenham at the time and Man United were very early, very positive and I had good conversations.

“From the first few phone calls it was very positive and the club felt they wanted me, so it took a long time.”

Eriksen says every step to join former Tottenham club this summer was just ‘talk’

The midfielder had a successful return to the Premier League last season with Brentford

Despite Eriksen’s understandable reluctance to talk about the horrors of that afternoon in Copenhagen last June, the playmaker admitted he never lost faith in his abilities and his home debut, Sunday’s friendly draw with Rayo Vallecano marked the fulfillment of a dream. .

“In that sense, no, I’ve always relied on my football abilities,” he said. “And there have always been different clubs.

“Of course I was at Brentford last season, it was a little bit new for me but it went well. I had a good time, but when I go to Manchester after that, with the fans and the club, that’s the biggest.

“It’s a historic and special club to be with and the atmosphere, even going to Norway, the fan base there was incredible.

“Of course it’s special to play at home, but I never thought, I had feelings of going or not going, but I never thought it would happen. So to play here at Old Trafford in a home shirt is special. “

Eriksen made his first star for new club Man Utd in this weekend’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano

Eriksen’s performance during Saturday’s defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo, followed by his performance against Vallecano, has won over fans and gives him a real chance to appear in Erik ten Hag’s lineup at the opening day against Brighton on Sunday.

“I feel good. I’m always most happy when the preseason is over and the season starts and then you know your fitness is where you hope it should be,” Eriksen said.

“It has been good, I was well received by the group and I got my minutes. I really try to get into the first team as soon as possible.

“I don’t know if it’s new energy at the club, but it’s good energy. It feels good, even now for a little over a week, being with the team, there are some good guys and it’s a positive atmosphere.

“Of course they started well after the tour. Always with a new manager, there’s a new beginning, always a different vibe, but I haven’t experienced it with Ole, so I don’t know what it was like, but at the moment it feels good and it looks good.”