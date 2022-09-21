Christian Eriksen ‘happy’ to be compared to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes

Christian Eriksen admits it’s flattering to be compared to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, but insists he also wants to ‘make his own name’ at Old Trafford.

The Danish midfielder has had a strong start to life at United following his free transfer from Brentford this summer.

Erik ten Hag has started Eriksen in all six Premier League games this season and Bruno Fernandes is the only outfield player in the squad to have played more minutes in all competitions so far.

Eriksen’s performances, all the more impressive as it was only 15 months since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020, have earned him rave reviews and seen him compared to Scholes and fellow former United star Juan Mata .

As he prepares for Denmark’s two Nations League games against Croatia and France next week, Eriksen has commented on the similarities.

“It’s football in a nutshell and shows how fast it is,” Eriksen said the policy. ‘Of course it’s great to be compared to them, but you make your own ways and your own name.

‘I was lucky that I got to play against Paul Scholes. He was a good player so I’m happy to be compared to him.’

However, the start of Eriksen’s United career has not been smooth sailing. The Red Devils found themselves bottom of the Premier League after losing their first two games of the season to Brighton and the midfielder’s former team Brentford.

However, they have since won their last four league games in a row – including against Liverpool and Arsenal – and have moved up to fifth place.

Eriksen, 30, gave his reasons for United’s shaky start but believes the team is now going from strength to strength.

“During that period, we probably applied – also for my own part. I played many different positions in a very short time. First a small forward and then down in defensive midfield.

‘In recent matches I have played as eight and it suits me very well. It’s great that we’ve come back on top with wins, which have been good for us and created a bit of confidence.’