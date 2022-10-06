Christian Bale says working with a green screen for Thor: Love and Thunder: was especially difficult

<!–

Christian Bale Admits He Didn’t Like Working on Thor: Love And Thunder In Candid New Interview With GQ.

The 47-year-old, who plays Gorr the God Butcher, first starred in front of a green screen in the Marvel Comics-based film and hated the experience.

He recalled, “I mean, its definition is monotony. You have good people. You have other actors who have a lot more experience in it than I do. Can you tell one day from another? No. Absolutely not.’

The Academy Award-winning performer pointed out that he often needed help from crew members while working on the film.

He stated, “I couldn’t even tell one phase from another. They kept saying, “You’re on stage three.” Well, it’s like, “Which one is that?” “The blue one…I was like, “Uh, where?”‘

Bale went on to say that he was a fan of the Thor movies and jumped at the chance to join the franchise.

“I was like, ‘This looks like an intriguing character; maybe I can do something with this, who knows?” And I would have liked Ragnarok,’ he said.

The artist, who is known for using method acting techniques on set, said he toned down his approach for Thor: Love and Thunder.

He stated: ‘That would have been a pathetic attempt to do that. While I’m trying to get help putting the fangs in and out and explaining I broke a nail or tripped over the tunic.’

Bale also stated that he had since become a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe entries.

‘I like those movies. I love them. There is a mood and a time for every movie, and I firmly believe that any kind of movie can be made brilliantly,” he said.

Thor: Love and Thunder was previously released to the public on July 8.

The film focused on the superhero of the same name and followed him as he tried to stop Gorr the God Butcher from killing all the gods in the pantheon.

In addition to Bale, the Taika Waititi-directed film starred artists such as Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe.

The feature received a mixed to positive response from critics and audiences upon its premiere.

According to Box Office Mojothe film grossed nearly $761 million during its release period.

Waititi has expressed interest in directing a sequel to the Marvel Comics-based film.