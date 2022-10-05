Christian Bale says he was ‘mediator’ between Amy Adams and David O Russell on American Hustle

Christian Bale says he acted as a “mediator” between Amy Adams and David O Russell on the controversial set of 2013 crime comedy American Hustle.

Years ago, a leaked email from the Sony hacks claimed that David was “abusing” Amy to the point where Christian had to intervene. She has since described herself as feeling “devastated” on the set of the film “most” days.

Now in a new interview with GQChristian confirmed previous claims that he became involved when tensions erupted between Amy and her director.

“If I have any idea where it’s coming from, I tend to try to be a mediator,” Christian claimed.

“It’s just in my nature, to try to say, ‘Hey, come on, let’s sit down and figure that out. There’s got to be a way to make all of this work.'”

The stories about Christian’s conciliatory role on the set of American Hustle first became public in 2015 after WikiLeaks published a series of hacked Sony emails.

Liberal political pundit Jonathan Alter sent a particularly juicy message to his brother-in-law Michael Lynton, who was then CEO of Sony.

His email claimed that the director “grabbed a man by the collar, repeatedly cursed people in front of others, and abused Amy Adams so much that Christian Bale got him in the face and told him not to act like an asshole anymore.” .’

Amy then confirmed to British GQ that David made her cry and remembered, “He was hard on me, that’s for sure. It was a lot.’

She recalled being “really devastated on set” and going home in the same bleak emotional state “not every day, but most.”

Amy stated that she had no desire to work with the director “in the near future” unless there was “a way to mitigate the madness of the experience.”

Over the years, David O. Russell has become somewhat known for his hit and miss relationships with some of his actors.

He infamously had a seething feud with Lily Tomlin on the set of their 2004 film I Heart Huckabees, as seen in leaked behind-the-scenes footage.

“I’ve been working on this damn thing for three goddamn years, not to have a goddamn motherfucker yelling at me in front of the fucking crew when I try to fucking help you, b****!” he yelled at her during a line. “Find it out for yourself!”

Another video showed Lily screaming at David between takes while trying to film a car scene with Dustin Hoffman, Naomi Watts and French film queen Isabelle Huppert.

As Dustin tried in vain to cool the tensions and Naomi giggled nervously, Isabelle was visibly bored and started checking her hair in the mirror.

Christian himself went viral in 2009 for a leaked audio recording of him berating the Terminator: Salvation cameraman on set.

Furious that the director of photography distracted him while he was trying to make a scene, Christian tore him into an expletive tirade.

“Shall I walk around and bust your damn lights? In the middle of a scene?’ he roared. ‘Then why the hell are you walking through it? “Oh, dah-dah, dah-dah”, like this in the background. What is the matter with you?’

During a four-minute diatribe he bellowed, “You’re destroying my scene! You do it again, and I’m not walking on this set if you’re still hired. I’m damn serious.’

After the recording went viral, Christian publicly apologized for acting “like a punk” and said he and the cameraman made it up.