Christian Bale hits the red carpet with wife Sibi at the world premiere of his new film Amsterdam

Christian Bale rocked a rather classy look as he hit the red carpet with his 22-year-old wife, Sibi, at the world premiere of his new movie Amsterdam.

The 48-year-old actor was all smiles as he walked the red carpet with Sibi at the premiere, held Sunday at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actor reunites with The Fighter and American Hustle director David O. Russell for Amsterdam, which hits theaters on October 7.

Red carpet ready: Christian Bale rocked a rather classy look as he hit the red carpet with his 22-year-old wife, Sibi, at the world premiere of his new movie Amsterdam

Bale stepped out wearing a black shirt under an anthracite suit jacket for his red carpet look.

He also wore matching charcoal gray trousers and black dress shoes for the Sunday night premiere.

He also sported a scruffy pepper-and-salt beard as he walked the red carpet with Sibi, whom he tied the knot in 2000.

Christian’s Look: Bale stepped out in a black shirt under an anthracite suit jacket for his red carpet look

Sibi was all smiles, wearing a lace black bra peeking out of a buttoned black velvet jacket.

She also wore an elegant gold necklace dangling around her neck on the red carpet.

The makeup designer completed her look with matching black pants and a pair of red pumps.

Sibi’s Look: Sibi was all smiles wearing a lace black bra peeking out of a buttoned black velvet suit jacket

The happy couple were also joined by their oldest child, 17-year-old daughter Luka.

She stepped out wearing a black rose-print dress and a gold chain while holding a bright red clutch.

Their daughter completed her red carpet look with black heeled boots.

Daughter: The happy couple was also joined by their eldest child, 17-year-old daughter Emmeline Bale

Amsterdam comes from writer-director David O. Russell, a period piece set in the 1930s.

The story follows three friends (Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington) who witness a murder and eventually become murder suspects.

As they try to clear their name, they uncover one of the most bizarre conspiracies in American history.

Historical piece: Amsterdam comes from writer-director David O. Russell, a piece from the period that takes place in the 1930s

Suspects: The story follows three friends (Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington) who witness a murder and eventually become murder suspects