Christian Bale got paid LESS than the makeup artists working on American Psycho

He is still remembered for his role as Patrick Bateman, the murderous investment banker and main character in the 2003 film American Psycho.

But Christian Bale has now revealed that he was paid even less than the makeup artists who worked on the film.

In an interview with GQBale, 48, recalled being ridiculed by makeup artists over the pay gap and claiming he was paid the minimum amount required by law.

“They had paid me the bare minimum they could legally pay me,” he told the magazine. “And I had a house that I shared with my father and my sister and it was taken back.

“So the first one was, ‘Holy crap. I need some money,’ ’cause I did American Psycho, but I remember one time I was in the makeup trailer and the makeup artists laughed at me for getting paid less than anyone.

‘And that was my motivation after that. It was just, “I’ve got to get enough not to get the house back.”‘

During the extended interview with GQ, Bale revealed that the role of Patrick Bateman was first offered to Leonardo DiCaprio before the Titanic actor dropped out.

Bale claimed that DiCaprio took first prize for every major male film role in Hollywood.

The Batman actor said that “to this day, every role someone gets is only because he passed it on beforehand.”

Bale added that he and other actors in the age bracket of the 47-year-old Titanic star owe their careers to him: “I suspect almost everyone of the same age in Hollywood owes their career to passing on what project. then. ‘

“It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people I worked with several times, they all offered him all those roles first,” the English actor added.

“I had one of those people tell me that. So, thank you, Leo, because he literally gets to choose anything he does. And good for him, he’s phenomenal.’

The conversation came about when interviewer Zach Baron brought up the fact that DiCaprio — who, like Bale, started in the movie business as a kid and is only 10 months his junior — was first cast in the 2000 film American Psycho for Bale. .

Although Bale ended up playing Patrick after DiCaprio retired, he apparently lost five other movie roles to him in the 90s, including Titanic.

Bale emphasized “I’m not alone” and that any male lead is first offered to the Gatsby actor.

When asked if he took it personally, Bale replied, “No. Do you know how grateful I am to get something? I mean, I can’t do what he does. I wouldn’t want the exposure he has either.’

He gave further praise to the Los Angeles resident, adding, “He’s doing a fantastic job.”

There are conflicting stories as to why DiCaprio left American Psycho, with the theory being that he had creative differences with Oliver Stone, who would direct the film at the time.

Another theory from the film’s co-writer, Guinevere Turner, revealed that it may have been a meeting with Gloria Steinem, who disapproved of the film’s violence against women, which caused DiCaprio to drop out.

“My friend, who had just spoken to Gloria Steinem, said Gloria Steinem was taking Leonardo DiCaprio to a Yankees game. I believe she said, “Please don’t do this movie. When you get off Titanic, there’s a whole planet full of 13-year-old girls waiting to see what you’re going to do next, and this is going to be a movie that has horrific violence against women,” she recalled in an interview with Shame in 2020.

Other roles Bale reportedly lost to DiCaprio are This Boy’s Life (1993) and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993).

Elsewhere in the GQ interview, Bale revealed that he acted as a “mediator” between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on the controversial set of 2013 crime comedy American Hustle.

Years ago, a leaked email from the Sony hacks claimed that David was “abusing” Amy to the point where Christian had to intervene. She has since described herself as feeling “devastated” on the set of the film “most” days.

Now, Christian has confirmed previous claims that he became involved when tensions erupted between Amy and her director: “If I have any idea where it’s coming from, I tend to try to be a mediator,” Christian claimed.

“It’s just in my nature, to try to say, ‘Hey, come on, let’s sit down and figure that out. There’s got to be a way to make all of this work.'”