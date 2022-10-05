Christian Bale denies being ‘difficult’ on set years after explosive Terminator tantrum

He once famously apologized for an explosive tantrum on set while filming Terminator: Salvation, where he unleashed an expletive rant on a poor unsuspecting cameraman.

But Christian Bale refuses to be labeled ‘difficult’ on set.

in a new one GQ interviewthe British actor pushed back on having a controversial reputation, while admitting he is “amazed” that he is still being offered roles.

Cover star: Christian Bale candidly says he’s labeled ‘difficult’ in GQ’s November 2022 issue

During the production of the Terminator sequel in 2008, the Oscar-winning actor lashed out at Shane Hurlbut, the director of the film, Shane Hurlbut, and threatened to leave the film.

‘What the f*** are you doing? Are you a professional or not?’ Bale yelled at Hurlbut in the audio that famously leaked in 2009.

“You’re incredible, you’re incredibly believable. The number of times you are walking and walking around in the background. I’ve never seen a DP behave like this,” the American Psycho star added.

“You don’t fucking understand what it’s like to work with actors, that’s what that is.”

Acting: The English star went on a famous rant while filming Terminator: Salvation in 2008

After Hubult tried to explain why he walked into Bale’s eyes, the actor became annoyed.

“I’m going to give you a goddamn kick in the ass,” Bale raged. ‘Do you want me to destroy your lamps? Do you want me to destroy them? Then why are you ruining my scene?’

Bale later apologized to Hurlbut and finished the film.

In the November 2022 GQ issue, Bale was asked if he considers himself difficult and immediately replied, “No. Not in the least.’ Without further urging, the 48-year-old repeated, “Absolutely not, no.”

While the vice actor made no reference to the verbal altercation on the Terminator set, he shared his gratitude for his esteemed career in Hollywood.

body of work: Bale underwent a shocking physical transformation for the 2004 film The Machinist

‘I am very grateful and surprised that I can continue to work, right? And you have to keep that gratitude,” Bale said. “But within that gratitude, that shouldn’t mean letting standards slip, right?

“It doesn’t mean you start saying, ‘Oh, I’m so happy and thankful to be working, because I never expected this in my life,’ which is all true. But that gratitude has to turn into, that’s why I have to do things as absolutely right as possible.’

Known for his intense dedication to his acting roles, Bale has undergone drastic physical transformations in films like The Machinist and The Fighter.

Golden Boy: He Scored an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the 2010 movie The Fighter

Later in the interview, the father of two further explained why he can’t socialize with other actors on the set of his movies.

“I just found out that there are great actors who chat and get to know each other and hang out and then act great. And I can’t. And those are my own limitations with that,” Bale admitted.

‘I don’t care. I just know when I can’t separate the person from the character they’re playing.”

The star gave a recent example of how to keep pleasantries with Chris Rock to a minimum while working on their new movie Amsterdam, despite being a huge fan of the comedian.

Red carpet ready: Actor and wife Sibi Blažić at the premiere of his new movie Amsterdam in NYC in September 2022

“I love his stand-up,” Bale said of Rock.

“And when he arrived, I was like, ‘Ah, wow, great. Yeah, how are you, man?’ A little chat. And then I went to do a scene, and I said, “Oh, my God. I’m just a Christian, I’m standing here and I’m a Chris Rock fan.” So I went to him. I said, “Mate, I have to keep my distance.”‘

Rock didn’t mince his words with his reaction.

“He said, ‘Oh, you draw the motherfucker card. You’re going to be a motherfucker and not talk,’ said Rock, according to Bale. ‘And I said, ‘Yes. Sorry, mate.’ And it was my loss, you know?’