WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet for his new film Amsterdam in London

Entertainment
By Merry
Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet for his new film Amsterdam in London 24
1663788565 560 Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet
Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet for his new film Amsterdam in London 25
1663788566 150 Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet
Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet for his new film Amsterdam in London 26
1663788567 321 Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet
Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet for his new film Amsterdam in London 27
1663788568 281 Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet
Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet for his new film Amsterdam in London 28
1663788570 414 Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet
Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet for his new film Amsterdam in London 29
1663788571 146 Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet
Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet for his new film Amsterdam in London 30
1663788572 298 Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet
Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet for his new film Amsterdam in London 31

Christian Bale’s gorgeous wife Sibi Blazic almost steals his thunder in a semi-sheer dress as she joins him on the red carpet for the UK premiere of his new film Amsterdam

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline

Published: 20:21, September 21, 2022 | Updated: 20:21, September 21, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Christian Bale cut a neat figure as he walked the red carpet with 22-year-old woman, Sibi Blazic, at the premiere of his new film Amsterdam in London on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actor appeared to be paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried Monday after a state funeral, donning an all-black ensemble.

He was all smiles with his wife as the couple walked hand in hand as they posed for photos at the Leicester Square event.

All smiles: Christian Bale cut a neat figure as he walked the red carpet with his 22-year-old wife, Sibi, at the premiere of his new film Amsterdam in London on Wednesday
All smiles: Christian Bale cut a neat figure as he walked the red carpet with his 22-year-old wife, Sibi, at the premiere of his new film Amsterdam in London on Wednesday

All smiles: Christian Bale cut a neat figure as he walked the red carpet with his 22-year-old wife, Sibi, at the premiere of his new film Amsterdam in London on Wednesday

The Oscar-winning actor wore a black ensemble with a smart blazer and trousers with a matching shirt with the top button unbuttoned.

He also sported a scruffy pepper-and-salt beard as he walked the red carpet with Sibi, whom he tied the knot in 2000.

Meanwhile, his wife looked fabulous in a figure-hugging black midi dress with sheer sleeves.

Respectfully: The 48-year-old actor appeared to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried Monday after a state funeral, while donning an all-black ensemble
Respectfully: The 48-year-old actor appeared to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried Monday after a state funeral, while donning an all-black ensemble

Respectfully: The 48-year-old actor appeared to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried Monday after a state funeral, while donning an all-black ensemble

Unbelievable: He was all smiles with his wife as the couple walked hand in hand as they posed for photos at the Leicester Square event
Unbelievable: He was all smiles with his wife as the couple walked hand in hand as they posed for photos at the Leicester Square event

Unbelievable: He was all smiles with his wife as the couple walked hand in hand as they posed for photos at the Leicester Square event

The beauty was complemented by a chic red handbag and elevated her frame in a pair of coordinated heels.

Christian reunited with co-stars Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough and Margot Robbie as they posed for the camera together.

The film will hit theaters next month on October 7.

Red carpet ready! The Oscar-winning actor donned a black ensemble including a smart blazer and trousers with a matching shirt with the top button unbuttoned
Red carpet ready! The Oscar-winning actor donned a black ensemble including a smart blazer and trousers with a matching shirt with the top button unbuttoned.

Red carpet ready! The Oscar-winning actor donned a black ensemble including a smart blazer and trousers with a matching shirt with the top button unbuttoned.

Brave: He also sported a scruffy pepper-and-salt beard as he hit the red carpet with Sibi, whom he tied the knot in 2000
Brave: He also sported a scruffy pepper-and-salt beard as he hit the red carpet with Sibi, whom he tied the knot in 2000

Brave: He also sported a scruffy pepper-and-salt beard as he hit the red carpet with Sibi, whom he tied the knot in 2000

Stunning: Meanwhile, his wife looked fabulous in a figure-hugging black midi dress with sheer sleeves
Stunning: Meanwhile, his wife looked fabulous in a figure-hugging black midi dress with sheer sleeves

Stunning: Meanwhile, his wife looked fabulous in a figure-hugging black midi dress with sheer sleeves

Amsterdam comes from writer-director David O. Russell, a period piece set in the 1930s.

The story follows three friends (Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington) who witness a murder and eventually become murder suspects.

As they try to clear their name, they uncover one of the most bizarre conspiracies in American history.

Good looks: The beauty accented with a chic red handbag and her frame elevated in a pair of coordinated heels
Good looks: The beauty accented with a chic red handbag and her frame elevated in a pair of coordinated heels

Good looks: The beauty accented with a chic red handbag and her frame elevated in a pair of coordinated heels

Pals: Christian reunited with co-stars Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough and Margot Robbie as they posed for the camera together
Pals: Christian reunited with co-stars Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough and Margot Robbie as they posed for the camera together

Pals: Christian reunited with co-stars Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough and Margot Robbie as they posed for the camera together

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Lea Michele says getting married and…

Merry

Lori Harvey shows off her toned abs in a…

Merry

Margot Robbie joins Rami Malek and…

Merry
1 of 4,802

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More