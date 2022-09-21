Christian Bale cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet for his new film Amsterdam in London

Christian Bale cut a neat figure as he walked the red carpet with 22-year-old woman, Sibi Blazic, at the premiere of his new film Amsterdam in London on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old actor appeared to be paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who was buried Monday after a state funeral, donning an all-black ensemble.

He was all smiles with his wife as the couple walked hand in hand as they posed for photos at the Leicester Square event.

The Oscar-winning actor wore a black ensemble with a smart blazer and trousers with a matching shirt with the top button unbuttoned.

He also sported a scruffy pepper-and-salt beard as he walked the red carpet with Sibi, whom he tied the knot in 2000.

Meanwhile, his wife looked fabulous in a figure-hugging black midi dress with sheer sleeves.

The beauty was complemented by a chic red handbag and elevated her frame in a pair of coordinated heels.

Christian reunited with co-stars Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough and Margot Robbie as they posed for the camera together.

The film will hit theaters next month on October 7.

Amsterdam comes from writer-director David O. Russell, a period piece set in the 1930s.

The story follows three friends (Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington) who witness a murder and eventually become murder suspects.

As they try to clear their name, they uncover one of the most bizarre conspiracies in American history.

