Christian Bale and Margot Robbie-led Amsterdam to lose up to $100 MILLION after it bombs

The star-studded new movie Amsterdam appears to be in free fall as it will lose $80 to $100 million at the box office.

The David O. Russell-directed comedy thriller made just a disappointing $6.4 million during its opening weekend of Oct. 7-9, according to financial analysts who spoke to The Hollywood Reporterthough it debuted somewhere between $10 and $20 million by early estimates.

Production company New Regency and Amsterdam distributor Disney seemed to rely on the massive cast of more than a dozen A-listers – including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and much more – to help attract audiences, although the star power doesn’t seem to have won over skeptical viewers.

Bombing: Amsterdam will lose $80-$100 million after taking in just $6.4 million in opening weekend, financial sources tell The Hollywood Reporter; Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington seen in Amsterdam

The outlet notes that the film has been given a wide release in more than 3,000 theaters by Disney and its production company New Regency. New Regency was previously a production company within 20th Century Fox, but it was incorporated when Disney bought the iconic film studio.

Amsterdam’s twisting plot is inspired by the Business Plot, in which wealthy businessmen in the US allegedly conspired to stage a coup d’état against Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency in 1934. Bale and Washington play two former World War I soldiers. who move to Amsterdam for years with their nurse (Robbie), before returning to the US in the 1930s.

The trio are reunited when they investigate the suspicious death of a senator. After uncovering a plot to remove Roosevelt from power, they are charged with murder while trying to prevent the coup, which has recruited a former military leader (De Niro) as its intended leader.

Amsterdam seemed to use the star power of the cast to help with the marketing, as the trailer highlighted the number of A-list actors in the cast, while some of the print ads only featured a long list of the cast rather than images portraying the film. represent .

The film features an astonishingly large number of high-profile stars, and in addition to the biggest names, it also stars Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Rami Malek, Ed Begley Jr., Alessandro Nivola and Matthias. Schoenaerts.

According to funding sources, the $80-$100 million loss is due to the older demographic that was expected to help support the film that would not hit theaters.

MIA: According to funding sources, the loss is due to the older demographic that was expected to help support the film that would not hit theaters; Taylor Swift pictured

Thumbs down: Amsterdam currently has a 35 percent rotten rating from critics on the most prestigious publications, as surveyed by Rotten Tomatoes; Anya Taylor–Joy, Rami Malek, Bale, Robbie and Robert De Niro seen in Amsterdam

Amsterdam was also not well received by critics. It currently has a disappointing 35 percent rotten rating from critics at the most prestigious publications, as surveyed by Rotten tomatoes.

Strong reviews may have increased the film’s audience, but older viewers were seen as more trustworthy, even with a lackluster critical response.

Amsterdam was also expected to open somewhere between $10 and $20 million, but projections shifted downward after the bad reviews started rolling in.

The outlet noted that older adults have slowed down cinema in recent years, even before the coronavirus pandemic, and movies aimed at an older audience are increasingly being released exclusively on streaming services.

According to THR, New Regency was completely captivated by Amsterdam’s $80 million budget, as well as running its $70 million global advertising campaign, although some sources claimed nearly $80 million had been spent.

“This is a risky film based entirely on execution. Why would they try to thread this needle at this price?’ mused one source.

Other sources claimed that the crime comedy would not always be such an expensive proposition.

According to them, it was originally budgeted at $50 million and was to film in Boston, but it was moved to Los Angeles shortly before it was due to begin production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which added tens of millions to the budget.

It didn’t help that the start of production was also delayed, which probably added extra costs to the budget of the film.

Pricey: New Regency production company is captivated by Amsterdam’s $80 million budget and $70-$80 million in advertising worldwide; still from Amsterdam

The outlet added that the star-studded film may now be on track to make just $18 million domestically, with an estimated worldwide total of somewhere south of $40 million.

It’s not clear how much the star cast was paid for the film, though many of the actors have cut their usual fees to work with Russell.

While it probably played a small part in the film’s failure, Russell has faced numerous controversies over his behavior on his film sets and with his own family.

He reportedly got into an altercation with Three Kings star George Clooney when the actor ordered him to stop verbally abusing crew members on the war film, and he was also recorded berating Lily Tomlin on the set of I Heart Huckabees, while Amy Adams later confirmed email leaks. indicating that she had a ruthless movie American Hustle.

Russell’s transgender niece also accused the filmmaker of fondling her breasts after asking what hormones she was taking. Authorities ultimately decided not to charge Russell, who defended himself to police saying his niece was “acting very provocative towards him.”

However, the controversies on and off the director’s set are not well known to the general public, suggesting they were a minimal factor in Amsterdam’s failure.

Modest Factor: Director David O. Russell (L) has also been accused of sexual assault by his transgender niece and has had on-set confrontations with George Clooney, Lily Tomlin and Amy Adams, but those incidents are not well known to the general public; seen September 27

While the losses are bad news for New Regency, the production company has had award-winning hits in the past, including Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-winning survival drama The Revenant, as well as Greta Gerwig’s beloved adaptation of Little Women and the Oscar. winner Bohemian Rhapsody.

Even if it has a big bomb on its hands with Amsterdam, New Regency still has a relative hit on its hands with the critically acclaimed horror film Barbarian.

That film had a budget of just $4 million, but has earned nearly $40 million worldwide to date.