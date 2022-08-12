Christchurch massacre in neo-Nazi ‘extortion demand’ over beer spitting in the Irish Times Pub

A neo-Nazi allegedly extorted hundreds of dollars from a pub owner after a bartender recognized a far-right tattoo on a patron’s shoulder and spit in their drink.

Local neo-Nazis in Melbourne are said to have bragged on coded social media channels about how Irish Times Pub manager Nitin Parashar made more than $651 after being threatened with a slew of negative Google reviews and complaints.

The $651 sum is said to be a reference to the 51 people killed in the Christchurch mosque shooting.

The alleged threat stemmed from a dispute between a bartender and neo-Nazis at the pub in Melbourne’s CBD.

Neo-Nazi Jimeone Roberts was drinking with fellow neo-Nazis there on Aug. 2 when they confronted a bartender.

The male Irish bartender spat into Roberts’ drink after noticing a “black sun” tattoo on his shoulder. Two bartenders were later fired over the incident.

The tattoo is similar to the one used by the SS military unit in Nazi Germany and was only recently removed from the insignia of the far-right Ukrainian unit the Azov Battalion. It has a black circle surrounded by 12 radial sig runes.

The confrontation degenerated into a verbal abuse with several homophobic statements by Roberts.

Roberts was recently sentenced to a community correction order after putting up numerous anti-Semitic posters in Melbourne.

In private channels, on apps favored for their lack of censorship, Melbourne neo-Nazis bragged about the pub’s alleged extortion, which reportedly included threats, demands for a public apology and monetary compensation of $651 from the pub owner to Roberts. ‘ group.

Police are now investigating alleged demands following the spitting incident.

“It is believed that a number of men became involved in an altercation with a member of staff and subsequently made a number of demands on the company,” the Victorian Police said.

“As the case is currently under review, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Irish Times pub’s Facebook apologies emerged seven days after the incident and have since been deleted.

The apology named Roberts and his friends, including Neil Erikson, who has been convicted of inciting serious disregard for Muslims and is facing charges after entering a gay-friendly church.

Thomas Sewell was also mentioned, despite not having been to the pub. He is the leader of an extensive Australian far-right network and is being charged with the alleged attack and robbery of a group of hikers in 2021.

He was also filmed allegedly assaulting a Channel Nine security guard, with a video online showing an off-camera man telling the black American security guard to “dance a monkey” before Sewell allegedly starts beating him.

He is a self-proclaimed white supremacist and “soldier for the white race.”

Thomas Sewell (pictured) charged with assault over an unrelated incident in which he allegedly punched a security guard outside Channel Nine’s office

“The Irish Times Management would like to take this opportunity to apologize (sic) to Jimeone Roberts and his friends – Stefanos, Neil Erikson, Thomas Sewell and Ricky T. for the incident that occurred on August 2, 2022,” the statement read. . .

Following the incident, Irish Times Management immediately took disciplinary action by firing the two employees involved in the event that violated The Irish Times’ workplace code of conduct.

“The Irish Times management team strongly disapproves of the ex-employee’s unprofessional behavior by spitting in the patron’s drink as a result of a discussion with the patron on a political issue.”

“We don’t want to be at the center of political views or topics,” the cafe leadership also said separately.

Footage shared on social media and obtained by Daily Mail Australia shows the group shooting the employee after the drink was spit in, with the bartender repeatedly asking them to leave.

“It’s his personal choice, he can do whatever he wants,” a friend of Roberts hears say to the bartender.

Roberts then begins verbally berating the worker, calling him a “fa***t.”

“I don’t like fa***ts, you don’t like Nazis, I didn’t start with you because you were a f**king fa***t,” he says.

His friend continues to scold the bartender, saying that no matter what Mr. Roberts was on, his drink should never have gone bad.

“It was a sign of disrespect,” the bartender replies.

“This is ultimately the problem, it’s called disrespect, you’re supposed to get a job done,” the friend retorted.

‘It makes me sick. I’m frustrated that you think it’s appropriate.”

The group eventually leaves the pub with one asking the bartender what time he’s ready so they can “meet up somewhere.”

dr. Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission and Australia’s leading anti-hate campaign, said he imagined people “applauding” the bartenders.

“I understand the disgust and anger they felt when they realized they were serving hateful individuals who probably toast to Hitler and fantasized about rounding up Australian Jewish men, women and children and taking them to open fields to be shot.” , he said.

“This incident reminds us that neo-Nazism is alive in our state and should send a shiver down the spine of every Victorian, as the rhetoric these hardcore fanatics spew online can cross the line into deadly attacks in the real world.”

dr. Abramovich added that spitting into a drink was not appropriate.

“Yet there are more effective and appropriate ways to fight the evil they represent than spit in their beer,” he said.