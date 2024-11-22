Chrissy Teigen unveils surprise new project: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before’

After finding success as a model, TV host, and business owner, Chrissy Teigen is embarking on a new project.

The wife of John Legend, 38, revealed Thursday that she will be launching her first podcast, Self-Conscious.

Commenting that she’d “never done anything like this before,” Chrissy gushed about her new “non-wellness” project in a lengthy Instagram video.

All episodes of the podcast will be filmed in the Los Angeles home she shares with Legend and their four children because she wants to feel “comfortable” and in her “element.”

The model teased her first guests while announcing to her 42 million followers that the first episode of Self-Conscious will premiere on January 9, 2025 on Audible.

Chrissy is set to address challenging topics surrounding mental health, trust and self-doubt, nearly five years after her own bullying scandal.

‘A PODCAST?! MEEEEE?? I know! ‘I’m so proud and happy to announce my new (dis)wellness podcast,’ Chrissy captioned her Instagram post.

He continued: “I have learned a lot from all of my guests, including Mel Robbins, Adam Grant, Nedra Glover Tawwab, Gabby Bernstein and more.

‘I hope you can too. Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen arrives on January 9, and it’s a real, raw, sometimes hilarious, sometimes embarrassing journey to a healthier, happier life.

He concluded his post by asking fans to “follow” the podcast on Audible.

In the clips, Chrissy stated that the podcast will present her in a new light and that her goal is to inspire people to be kind to their supposed flaws in life.

He also wants to bring “a certain lightness” to the lives of his listeners.

“This was all new to me, I had never done anything like this before. I had never talked like this before, one on one, with someone, so it was important for me to be really comfortable and feel like I was in my element, in my element, at home,” Chrissy said, visibly emotional.

Chrissy, who recently revealed the surprising place she’ll be ordering her Thanksgiving meal, explained why her home is the perfect place to host her podcast.

“It brings me so much happiness, so much joy, I feel more relaxed at home, not a single thing has been filmed outside my room. And it just brings a certain lightness to it where I don’t get nervous or shake or doubt myself.” myself, I just feel really happy and at peace talking to everyone,” Chrissy said.

The mother of four hopes to help her audience combat “negative self-talk,” even if it’s just during a podcast episode.

‘Honestly, I really hope people learn to give themselves a lot of grace. “I think it’s very easy to be very hard on ourselves and think that we are not doing enough,” he explained.

‘We’re not getting enough exercise. We don’t meditate enough, we don’t eat well enough, we drink too much.

“We do this, all we do is talk to ourselves negatively all day and I think it’s just this beautiful hour of release where we can do something to improve and learn something,” Chrissy concluded.

The Craving founder’s announcement came as a complete surprise to fans, who flocked to the comments section to express their excitement.

“This is going to be so good,” one person commented, and another added, “You’re authentic and real.” You’re perfect for this!’

Many praised Chrissy as a totally “natural” person when it comes to conversing with others and that they were “incredibly happy” for her.

Chrissy stated that the podcast will present her in a new light and that her goal is to inspire people to give themselves grace about their supposed flaws in life; Teigen seen in October

The official Instagram account for Audible, a subscription service that offers audiobooks and podcasts, also took to the comments to express its support for Chrissy.

They wrote: ‘Chrissy hosts a wellness podcast?’ Now WE are bad. I can’t wait to start being “self-aware.”

Yoga instructor and author Eddie Stern said, “It’s an honor to be one of your guests, Chrissy!”

The first episode of Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen will premiere on January 9, 2025 on Audible.

Teigen has yet to reveal whether she will release the podcast on other listening platforms.