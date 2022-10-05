Chrissy Teigen shows off her baby bump in yellow unbuttoned shirt during LA outing

Chrissy Teigen accentuated her pregnant midriff in a casual ensemble she wore at a Los Angeles mall on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old model wore a pale yellow shirt with blue pinstripes, which she left open at the waist to reveal her burgeoning belly.

She added immaculate white pants that ended just below her pregnant belly.

The Utah native wore white sandals. Her auburn hair was parted in the middle and fell straight down the sides of her face.

She smiled a bright white as she left the mall where she spent the day with her mother.

A few hours after she left the mall, the star of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation posted a photo showing her growing belly up close.

She wore a mustard yellow button-down shirt with white motifs, which she left open at the bottom.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines voice actress added matching shorts to the ensemble that ended high on her thighs.

She pursed her dark pink lips and her duck lips drew in her cheeks, highlighting her high cheekbones.

Expecting: Chrissy is currently pregnant with her and John’s fourth child

Teigen captioned the photo, “Dress for the job you want – sleep.” new veggies from the garden jam on @cravingsbychrissyteigen!!!

Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings is the star’s cooking brand that sells cookware, recipe books, and more.

Teigen is pregnant for the fourth time with her husband John Legend. Unfortunately, they lost their last baby, a boy named Jack, late in the pregnancy.

Chrissy spoke about the life-saving abortion she had in an interview with THR.

Devastating: It comes after Chrissy opened up about having a life-saving abortion – after doctors said in September 2020 her unborn son Jack was not viable

Family: John and Chrissy share daughter Luna Simone, six, and son Miles Theodore, four; seen the family in april

Proud father: Legend shared a photo of Miles and Luna on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening

“Let’s just call it what it was: it was an abortion,” Chrissy said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby who had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never really put that together until a few months ago.’

The couple had said that Jack died as a result of complications caused by partial placental abruption, which is when the placenta detaches from the uterus, depriving the baby of oxygen and bleeding profusely from the mother.

She spoke candidly about accepting her abortion in 2020 as she appeared at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit in Beverly Hills.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make many difficult and heartbreaking decisions,” the star began.

“Halfway through it became very clear that he wouldn’t survive, and neither would I without medical intervention.”

Though she had long considered Jack’s death a miscarriage, Chrissy said it was her husband John who helped her realize she had actually had an abortion.

The revelation came amid the shocking Supreme Court decision to undo Roe V. Wade, who protected the right to abortion, last June.

Chrissy admitted it came as a “shock” to her.

“I fell silent and felt weird that I hadn’t understood it that way. I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage.

“And I got really frustrated that I didn’t say what it was in the first place, and I felt stupid that it had taken me over a year to really understand that we’d had an abortion,” she admitted.

The couple share daughter Luna Simone, six, and son Miles Theodore, four.