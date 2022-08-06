Chrissy Teigen shows off baby bump in leggings and crop top during movie night with kids and mother

Chrissy Teigen gathered her two children and went to a movie night on Friday with the help of her mother Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen.

The night out comes just two days after she announced on Instagram that she and husband John Legend are expecting another child, which is nearly two ears after they lost their son, Jack, midway through her last pregnancy.

The television personality, 36, proudly showed off her growing baby bump as soon as she got out of their parked car to take the short walk to the cinema.

Family time; Chrissy Teigen, 36, showed off her growing baby bump when she went on a movie night with her two children and mother Vilailuck ‘Pepper’ Teigen on Friday

With a big beaming smile on her face, Teigen looked good wearing black leggings and a cropped white tank top that gave more than a hint of her baby bump.

She also wore a long gray pullover jacket that was unbuttoned, a pair of stylish sandals and a baseball cap over her long brown locks, which were pulled into a ponytail.

Always the considerate mother, Teigen held the hand of her six-year-old daughter Luna as her mother tried to grab her son Miles’ hand, which proved to be a tricky proposition.

Miles, dressed in multi-colored sweatpants and a white T-shirt, resisted at first, but within moments he changed his mind and grabbed his grandmother’s hand.

Baby bump: The proud mum showed more than a hint of her pregnancy as she stepped out of her car with daughter Luna, six, dressed in black leggings and a white cropped tank top

Stylin’: Teigen got help with her two kids from her mom, who looked fashionable in her red and black flared pants and gold sweater over a peach top

Hands on: The loving mother held Luna’s hand during the walk to the cinema

While all this was going on, Luna looked up at her brother with a sly smile on her face, wearing red pants, white short-sleeved shirts, and furry boots that looked like Uggs.

Pepper showed her fashion sense decked out in red and black patterned pants that flared at the bottom, like something from the 1970s.

She also wore a gold sweater, which was unbuttoned, a peach top, sandals and a black round hat over her brown locks that hung an inch over her shoulder.

Before going to the movies, the former host of Lip Sync Battle (2015-2019) shared the cover photo and song list for her husband’s new studio album, Legend, due out September 9.

Radiant: The model and television personality glowed like only an expectant mother can be as she stepped out for the family outing

Reluctant: Miles initially resisted holding his grandmother’s hand, but changed his mind within moments, which caught the attention of his sister and mother

Little Luna secretly peeked at his brother who was obnoxious with a sly smile on her face

Happy campers: in the end all was well with Miles and the foursome went hand in hand to the cinema

On Wednesday, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model informed her 38.8 million Instagram fans and followers that she and Legend are expecting another baby.

And after losing their last pregnancy about halfway through, she was hesitant to make the announcement public.

“The past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but the joy has filled our homes and hearts again. 1 billion photos later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we’ve got another one on the way,” she shared along with a few photos of herself posing with her baby bump in full screen.

She continued: “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Okay, if today is healthy, I’ll announce it,’ but then I heave a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous. am. I don’t think I will ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful. Okay, it’s been really hard to keep this up for so long!’

Baby news: After being hesitant at first, Teigen decided it was time to go public about her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Thursday

Emotional decision: The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue expressed her nervousness about making her baby news public after losing their last pregnancy about halfway through

Legendary: Teigen showed support for her husband and announced that his new studio album, Legend, will be out on September 9