Chrissy Teigen showcases baby bump as she takes a turn at Erika Jayne’s ‘Pat the P**s’ dance move

A heavily pregnant Chrissy Teigen revealed she was a huge fan of RHOBH star Erika Jayne while attending BravoCon 2022 in New York City on Friday night.

The cookbook author, who is expecting her third child with John Legend, hilariously imitated Jayne’s signature move, called Pat the P**s, backstage at the convention.

On Instagram, Teigen proudly shared images of herself performing the sexy dance with her nearly 40 million followers.

Big fan! A heavily pregnant Chrissy Teigen revealed she was a huge fan of RHOBH star Erika Jayne while attending BravoCon 2022 in New York City on Friday night

On this day, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl proudly showed off her growing belly in a red dress that hugged her figure.

She also wore a pair of black knee-high boots and had her brown locks styled long and flowing over her chest.

With her left arm just behind her back and her right hand in front, Teigen went into what Jayne calls the “roll and pat.”

The roll is done with the hips as the knock touches her genitals.

haha! The cookbook author, who is expecting her third child with John Legend, hilariously imitated Jayne’s signature move, called Pat the P**s, backstage at the convention

Jayne, who originally created her alter ego “Erika Jayne” to keep her stage character separate from who she really is, is known for giving a few lessons to do the Pat the P**s.

Once she was teaching actor Cheyenne Jackson during a guest appearance on Watch live what’s happening with Andy Cohen in 2016, the following year after her RHOBH debut.

Teigen seemed charmed as she made her way through Bravoland and its many exhibits that pay tribute to the various Bravo shows.

The Utah native viewed the “#RHONY boat ride from hell” exhibit, as well as “#RHOBH bunny,” the @RHOSLC bathtubs, and Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Jayne, who originally created her alter ego “Erika Jayne” to keep her stage character separate from who she really is, is known for giving a few lessons to do the Pat the P**s.

Hands-on Lesson: Girardi taught actor Cheyenne Jackson the Pat the P**s move during a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2016, the following year after her RHOBH debut

At this point in her day, the former Lip Sync Battle host decided to show her baby bump even more by wearing blue shorts with a black crop top that was topped with a black blazer.

She rounded out her second look by wearing those black knee-high boots and styling her brown locks for a long time with plenty of volume.

Teigen and husband John Legend are already the proud parents of daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

BravoCon 2022 continues through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

BravoCon 2022: Teigen Tried Pat the P**s’ Dance Move While Touring Bravoland

Dress change: The television personality, who announced her pregnancy in early August, showed off her baby bump in crop-top shorts and blazer

Bravo classics: Utah native checked out ‘#RHONY boat ride from hell’ exhibit

The ‘#RHOBH Bunny’ was also featured during the Bravoland tour

Hilarious: Teigen sometimes showed her comedic touch, including when she and friends jumped in the bathtubs of #RHOSLC