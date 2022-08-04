Chrissy Teigen seen out after announcing she’s pregnant with third child

Chrissy Teigen was seen out in Los Angeles after revealing that she’s expecting her third child with husband John Legend.

The 36-year-old model spent some time at Hotel Bel-Air with her and Legend’s daughter Luna, six, son Miles, four, and Teigen’s mother Vilailuck ‘Pepper’ Teigen.

Teigen announced the happy news on Instagram by showing off her growing baby bump to her followers on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a rainbow baby for the power couple as in 2020 they tragically lost their son Jack when Teigen was 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

Though she was eager to unveil her bump on social media, Teigen kept it out of view while spending time with her family.

The beauty cut an ultra chic figure in a white shirt dress with a tied waist as she exited the celeb-loved hotel in upscale Bel-Air.

She layered up her look with a blush pinstriped coat and a pair of beige suede boots that stopped just below her knees.

Teigen’s brunette hair was parted down the middle and flowed down her chest in loose, voluminous waves.

She carried her essentials in a silver purse with bamboo handles and accessorized with only her sparkly wedding wing from Legend.

The Cravings CEO kept close to her and Legend’s two children while her mother Pepper carried the family’s leftover food.

Luna looked darling in a pastel patchwork sundress with a butterfly plastered across the front of it. Her curly hair was pinned with a pink barrette and she slipped her feet into a pair of sandals.

Miles looked like the spitting image of his famous father in a white tee styled with black jeans and a pair of black lace-up boots.

‘The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,’ wrote the beauty in her caption as she broke the baby news on Wednesday.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also showed off her baby bump with a mirror selfie.

The star had on a black crop top and a pair of high-waisted sheer Gucci undies while in her walk in closet.

Her highlighted hair was worn down over her chest as she held on to her cell phone as she appeared to be several months along in her pregnancy.

The star’s note went into detail about her excitement over expanding her famous family.

‘Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,’ said the catwalk queen.

‘I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.

‘Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!’ she concluded.

The pair were last seen in late July model visiting the Egyptian pyramids while riding camels. The two were not alone as they were joined by their two children.

The couple both wore black as they posed for a stunning family photo while sitting in between the humps of the tall four-legged desert animal.

John even hammed it up as he posed for a snap with the illusion that he had his index finger at the top of the tallest pyramid.

There was no sign of Chrissy’s baby bump.

Teigen’s pregnancy announcement received thousands of congratulatory comments, including from her celebrity pals Kyle Richards, Kate Beckinsale, Kate Hudson

In February, Teigen, who announced she hit one year of sobriety last month, confirmed to her 37 million followers that she was going through the IVF process.

‘I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because I am the opposite of pregnant!’ she wrote on Instagram while in the process of trying to conceive again.

She continued: ‘I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.’

The multihyphenate went on to express her frustration with the procedure as she noted, ‘I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b**ch.’

She then made a plea to her fans, writing, ‘I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!’

In September 2020 Chrissy and her husband John Legend tragically lost their third child, a baby boy, 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

Chrissy shared the heartbreaking news with her Instagram followers shortly after the horrific experience, and posted photos of herself in the hospital mourning the loss of her child.

Not long afterwards, she revealed she would be unable to carry a child again.

‘I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,’ she posted on Instagram.

‘I’m so lucky for that,’ she told People last year. ‘I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays … whether it’s surrogacy or adoption.’

Elsewhere in the interview with the publication the model said, ‘Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I’m like, why?

‘But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it’s not a failure.’

In keeping with Thai tradition, the hands-on parents planted a tree in their house to honor Jack.

‘It’s important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we’ve lost, and they’re never, ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree,’ she said.

‘The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn,’ she said.

‘It’s all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down.’