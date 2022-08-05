Chrissy Teigen reveals that she sold an HBO Max scripted show ‘this year’

Chrissy Teigen announced on Twitter on Thursday that she has sold a script series to the streaming service HBO Max this year.

Rumors have been swirling for days that the streamer’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, is planning to cut scripted content from HBO Max.

This Thursday, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, confirmed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be merged into one streaming service.

That day, Chrissy, 36, married to John Legend and currently pregnant with their third child, tweeted: “Of course I’d be selling a hbo max scripted show this year. Of course lol.’

Oops: Chrissy Teigen revealed on Twitter on Thursday that she has sold a script series to streaming service HBO Max this year

What if: Rumors have been circulating for days that the streamer’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, plans to scrap scripted content from HBO Max

In a follow-up tweet, she looked on the bright side, writing: “Well, I’ve just become a 5 star island in animal crossing. so when one door closes, another is ajar.’

Zaslav announced on Thursday that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be merged into a single streaming platform by the summer of next year.

The move has been expected for months now and fears are circulating that a wave of layoffs is imminent.

Everyone in Warner Bros Discovery is nervous right now, and [they’re] are starting to look at alternative job options in case they get the axe,” a source said the cover.

Details: This Thursday, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, confirmed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be merged into one streaming service

Wow: Warner Bros shocked fans earlier this week with the announcement that their new Batgirl movie, which has already been made and reportedly cost $90 million, has been shelved

“It sounds like they’re not doing HBO Max scripts anymore, with HBO taking over, so less scripted programs overall.”

“It sounds like they’re not doing HBO Max scripts anymore, with HBO taking over, so less scripted programs overall.”

Warner Bros shocked fans earlier this week with the announcement that their new Batgirl movie, which has already been made and reportedly cost $90 million, has been shelved and won’t hit theaters or even only on HBO Max.

It is alleged that the reactions to the “wake up” film were so scathing that executives believed releasing the film would damage the DC Extended Universe brand.

Baby on board: Chrissy’s tweet comes a day after announcing she’s pregnant with her third child by longtime husband John Legend

During a Q2 earnings call this Thursday, Zaslav defended Batgirl’s scrapping, saying, “We’re not going to launch a movie until it’s ready.”

According to Varietyhe added: “We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we’re not going to release a movie unless we believe in it.”

Chrissy’s tweet comes a day after she announced she is pregnant with her third child from longtime husband John Legend.

The couple share daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four, and in September 2020 they suffered the heartbreaking baby loss of a son they named Jack.

Candid: After losing a baby in 2020, she wrote, “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves….”

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself ‘ok if today is well I’ll announce it’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous yet,” he wrote. Chrissy this week in her new pregnancy announcement.

“I don’t think I’ll ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful.”

Navigating a return to public life, Chrissy tries to put her cyberbullying scandal behind her, in which she was accused of telling then-teenage Courtney Stodden to kill herself via private message.

Behind the scenes, she recently served as an executive producer on the HBO Max documentary miniseries The Way Down, detailing the abuse allegations against the late founder of a Christian diet program.