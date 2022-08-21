Chrissy Teigen relaxes with ‘sleep king’ son Miles, four, on a boat as family enjoys summer getaway

<!–

Chrissy Teigen was featured in a social media photo on Sunday relaxing with her four-year-old son Miles on a boat in a shot framed by ocean waters and mountains in the background.

Teigen, 36, captioned the photo for more than 38.9 million Instagram followers, “sleeping king,” holding her son as she relaxed in the ship.

The model/cookbook author, who is also mother to daughter Luna, six, and husband John Legend, 43, wore her brown locks down and parted with a green knit tank top on a summer’s day at sea.

Teigen previously took to the Sunday site with an Instagram Stories post in which she donned a multicolored floral-print scarf and gold-framed sunglasses.

Teigen announced earlier this month that she and Legend were expecting another child when she showed off her baby bump in a pure Gucci ensemble.

In the Aug. 3 post, Teigen said “the past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our homes and hearts again.”

Referring to IVF treatments she’s undergone, Teigen said, “1 billion injections later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we’ve got another one on the way.”

The model was seen resting with her son on Thursday in a post on the social media site

She said she was hesitant to announce her pregnancy publicly, less than two years after the tragic loss of son Jack in September 2020.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if today is well I’ll announce it’, but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous yet,” he said. they. “I don’t think I will ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful. Okay, it’s been really hard to keep this up for so long!’

Teigen opened up about her pregnancy loss in a September 30, 2020 post on the social media site.

“We’re shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she said. “We’ve never been able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

Teigen continued: “We don’t decide on the names of our babies until the very last minute after birth, just before we leave the hospital. But for some reason we had come to call this little boy in my tummy Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack has worked so hard to be part of our little family, and he will always be.”

Teigen spoke to People in April 2021 about her fertility issues.

‘It is still very difficult for me to deal with not being able to carry anymore because I feel so healthy. I’m like, why?’ she said. “But then I think about it, because my uterus just isn’t cooperating — and it’s not a failure.”

Last February, Teigen revealed on Instagram that she was undergoing IVF treatments, adding that she “would rather be the one to tell the public” if she was pregnant again.

“I don’t mind the injections to be honest…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is ab****,” she said, “so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s being said with excited, good intentions, it just kinda sucks to hear because I’m the opposite of pregnant!’