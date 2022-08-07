Chrissy Teigen raves about maternity pants just days after revealing she’s expecting third child

Chrissy Teigen was so in love with her maternity pants that she had to give a shout out to her 38.8 million Instagram followers.

The 36-year-old model and social media star highlighted her amazing figure and her budding pregnant belly in a post shared on Sunday.

She tagged fashion designer Norma Kamali to share her praise for a striking set of flowing, high-waisted maternity pants.

Chrissy looked gorgeous in her photo, which was taken outside in what looked like an amusement park.

She showed off a winning, soft smile that cooled off with a large iced drink.

The dark-haired beauty wore her brunette locks in a playful messy bun, highlighting her huge sunglasses.

She was wearing a loose-fitting black T-shirt that was tied over her midriff to show a hint of her belly.

But the star of the photo was her navy blue pants, which were decorated with wispy white polka dots.

“@normakamali these pannnnnnts,” she gushed in her caption. ‘Stretchy, high and long oh baby. come to the ass.’

A similar design in a different pattern cost about $200 on the designer’s website.

Chrissy completed her casual-chic look with a black lizard-print handbag.

Chrissy posted her glowing photo just days after she revealed she was pregnant with her third child again.

“The past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but the joy has filled our homes and hearts again. 1 billion photos later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we’ve got another one on the way,” she wrote in an Instagram post last week revealing her new round belly under a set of see-through Gucci underwear. .

Chrissy, who suffered a tragic stillbirth during her last pregnancy, noted that she was afraid to tell her she was pregnant again.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if today is well I’ll announce it,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous yet,” he wrote. they.

“I don’t think I will ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful,” she added.

Chrissy is expecting her new baby with husband John Legend, whom she met when she starred in his 2006 music video for his song Stereo.

The lovebirds became engaged in 2011 and married in 2013. In April 2016, they welcomed their daughter Luna, now six, and their son Miles, now four, followed in May 2018.

Teigen and Legend first met while working on a music video that was shot in 2006.

In August 2020, the Chrissy Court star announced she was pregnant with a third child, whom she and John later named Jack. However, the couple lost the child the following month.