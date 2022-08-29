Chrissy Teigen puts on a leggy display while vacationing in Europe with John Legend

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chrissy Teigen shares her lavish family vacation with her 39 million social media followers as she vacations across Europe with her children and the recording artist’s husband, John Legend.

The pregnant cover girl looked like the perfect model mom in an open-back red floral dress as she posed for a series of Instagram snaps as she looked out over a lake on a scenic mountainside with her family.

The 36-year-old model posed with her two children Luna, six, and Miles, four, and John, 43, who wore a smart cream suit and shoes for the family outing.

Family time: Chrissy Teigen shares her lavish family vacation with her 39 million social media followers while vacationing in Europe with her kids and John Legend

Family time: The 36-year-old model posed with her two children Luna, six, and Miles, four, and John, 43, who wore a smart cream suit and shoes for the family outing

Legend has been touring Europe this summer to promote the release of his upcoming studio album entitled Legend.

The U Move, I Move star has brought his kids and pregnant wife for the trip, making it more of a working vacation.

In between performances, the singer catches up with family and finds time to do some sightseeing, which Chrissy has often shared.

Glamours duo: On a short break from his tour schedule, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen decided to do a little sightseeing with their kids in Europe on Monday

Big Announcement: The Model and Television Personality Radiated as Only an Expecting Mother Can Be

This comes days after she announced on Instagram that the couple are expecting another child, a rainbow baby, nearly two years after losing their son Jack, midway through her last pregnancy.

Earlier this month, she announced in a lengthy caption that she admitted the past few years have been “a blur of emotions” following the loss of their baby boy Jack midway through the previous pregnancy and their subsequent struggle to conceive through IVF and she was hesitant about it. making the announcement public.

The model said that while it was difficult to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long, she was understandably “very nervous” about every appointment or scan she attended due to her past heartbreak.

Scenic: Chrissy couldn’t have looked happier when she shared a series of happy snaps during her trip

Let the kids play: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, 36, looked sensational in an open-back red short dress as her kids ran around her

Despite her nerves, the star rejoiced in feeling “hopeful and wonderful” as she navigated her journey to motherhood.

Earlier this month, the mom-to-be revealed on Twitter that she sold a scripted series to HBO Max this year after making a return to public life and trying to move forward with her cyberbullying scandal, in which she was accused of telling the then-teenager. Courtney Stodden on private message to commit suicide.

Teigen also recently executive produced the HBO Max documentary miniseries The Way Down, which details the abuse allegations against the late founder of a Christian diet program.

Cards everyone: The model, who is expecting her third child with husband John, always seems to be having fun and playing a game of cards at the dinner table

Selfie time: posing with friends in the beautiful European setting