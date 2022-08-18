Chrissy Teigen proudly shows off bare bump two weeks after announcing she is pregnant again

<!–

Chrissy Teigen proudly bared her baby bump in a mirrored selfie video she posted to her Insta Stories this Wednesday.

The 36-year-old announced two weeks ago that she and husband John Legend, who share Luna, six, and Miles, are expecting another little bundle of joy.

In her new video, she went topless over her bra and zoomed in on the mirror to highlight her burgeoning belly.

Chrissy, who pulled on jeans and dressed up the look perky with a feather hat, made a funny grimace at the camera.

As her Insta stories progressed, she also uploaded a video of her gently stroking Luna’s hair while her little girl enjoyed a nap.

On her main page, she posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself glamorizing with her husband.

She was pictured lounging with towels around her body and hair wrapped – but in full makeup and adorned with jewelry.

Meanwhile, John went classic chic in a white shirt tucked into black trousers, seductively releasing his top pair of buttons.

He stared admiringly at his wife as she sat in the makeup chair, her legs stretched out and her gaze turned to the camera as she stroked her bump.

Chrissy’s photo comes two weeks after she announced she is pregnant with her third child from John, whom she married in 2013.

In September 2020, Chrissy revealed she had suffered the heartbreaking baby loss of a son she and John named Jack.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself ‘ok if today is well I’ll announce it’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous yet,” he wrote. Chrissy this month in her new pregnancy announcement.

“I don’t think I’ll ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful.”

Earlier this week she said that when it comes to her tummy, ‘the in-between phase is my least fun phase. Just be huge please!!!!’

Navigating a return to public life, Chrissy tries to put her cyberbullying scandal behind her, in which she was accused of telling then-teenage Courtney Stodden to kill herself via private message.

Behind the scenes, she recently served as an executive producer on the HBO Max documentary miniseries The Way Down, detailing the abuse allegations against the late founder of a Christian diet program.

At the beginning of the month, Chrissy vaguely revealed that she had sold a scripted series to HBO Max sometime this year.

Rumors have been swirling for days that the streamer’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, is planning to cut scripted content from HBO Max.

In early August, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, confirmed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be merged into one streaming service.

That day, Chrissy wrote on her Twitter with bleak humor: “Of course I would sell a hbo max-scripted show this year. Of course lol.’