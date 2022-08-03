Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her rainbow baby! Expecting third child with h John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is expecting her third child, she shared with her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old supermodel and 43-year-old husband John Legend already have two children: six-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles. This is a rainbow baby for the power couple as in 2020 they lost their son Jack.

“The past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but the joy has filled our homes and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (lately in the leg, as you can see!) we’ve got another one on the way,” the beauty wrote in her caption while breaking the baby news.

Great news! Chrissy Teigen is expecting her third child, she shared with her Instagram followers on Wednesday. The 36-year-old supermodel and 43-year-old husband John Legend already have two children

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also showed off her baby bump with a mirror selfie.

The star wore a black crop top and high-waisted Gucci sheer underwear as she sat in her walk-in closet.

Her highlighted hair had been worn across her chest while holding her cell phone as she appeared to be several months into her pregnancy.

The note from the star went into detail about her excitement about expanding her famous family.

The bump is seen: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also showed off her baby bump with a mirror selfie

Cute reveal photos: The star wore a black crop top and a pair of high-waisted Gucci sheer underwear as she sat in her walk-in closet

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if today is well I’ll announce it’, but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous yet,” he said. the catwalk queen.

“I don’t think I’ll ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful.

“Okay, phew, it’s been really hard to keep this up for so long!”

The family: They already have two children: daughter Luna and son Miles. This is a rainbow baby for the power couple, because in 2020 they lost their son Jack

The pair were last seen on a visit to the Egyptian pyramids in late July while riding camels.

The two were not alone, they were accompanied by their two children.

The couple were both dressed in black as they posed for a beautiful family photo as they sat among the humps of the tall four-legged desert animal.

John even stopped it while posing for a haircut with the illusion of having his index finger on the top of the tallest pyramid.

There was no sign of Chrissy’s baby bump.