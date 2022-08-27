Chrissy Teigen gives glimpse at growing baby bump in a cut-out maxi dress while touring Europe

John Legend has been touring Europe this summer ahead of the release of his upcoming studio album, aptly titled Legend.

But the U Move, I Move star has made the trek more of a working vacation by bringing his pregnant wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their two kids.

And while enjoying a short break from Friday’s performance, the family decided to do some sightseeing – which Chrissy documented on her Instagram.

Family Travel: On a short break from his tour schedule, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen decided to do a little sightseeing with their kids in Europe on Friday

It looked sunny among the handsome couple in the cover photo, with the model catching a glimpse of her baby bump in a white maxi dress with tummy cutouts.

Teigen had one arm around her husband while in the other she held a unique semicircle bag.

For the afternoon outing, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model let her brown locks flow down the center of her back and down her cleavage.

Legend looked summer ready, dressed in black patterned shorts, a matching Hawaiian style shirt and white sneakers.

Making memories: Teigen – who recently revealed she’s expecting her third child with Legend – shared a slideshow of photos on her Instagram, all of which showed her modeling a chic maternity dress.

The second photo seemingly showed the former Lip Sync Battle host at their hotel.

Far from being her normal perky self in the sights, Teigen poked fun at her frown by captioning her post: ‘mood’

At a glance, Teigen was captured in full mom mode as her adorable four-year-old son Miles rested his head on her lap as she sat on a couch.

With a beautiful waterway and mountains as a backdrop, Teigen adored her boy as the sun looked down on them.

Candid: In an instant, Teigen was captured in full mom mode as her adorable four-year-old son Miles rested his head on her lap as she sat on a couch

Hours earlier, Teigen looked sensational in a busty floral dress as she posed for a series of sultry snaps.

“I’ll name my baby with the letter my breasts stop growing with. Looks like a G, maybe an H,” she joked in the caption.

Earlier this month, The View’s guest host announced the happy baby news on Instagram by striking a few poses as she showed off her baby bump.

In the lengthy caption, she admitted that the past few years have been “a blur of emotions” following the loss of their baby boy Jack midway through the last pregnancy and their subsequent struggle to conceive through IVF.

Legendary: The musician promoted his upcoming new studio album, Legend, which will be out September 9

Tracklist: The image on the back with the tracklist was also sent in the Instagram post

The couple soaked up all the sights and culture during their working holiday across Europe, with stops in Portugal, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy and France.

Teigen and the kids joined Legend for its first of a series of shows that kicked off at the EDP Cooljazz Festival in Cascais, Lisbon, Portugal, on July 2.

The musician is about to release Legend, his eighth studio album, on September 9.

He is one of only 17 artists to have collected all four EGOT awards during his career. The acronym is the designation given to people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Jennifer Hudson is the last person to have achieved the so-called grand slam of show business earlier in 2022. Legend completed his EGOT in 2018.