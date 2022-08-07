Chrissy Teigen flashes a wide smile while stepping out with her mother and daughter in Los Feliz

Chrissy Teigen was spotted out Saturday night with her daughter Luna, age six, and mother Vilailuck in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old social media personality appeared to enjoy the company of her family during her outing.

The influencer’s evening in town took place after she announced she was pregnant for the fourth time.

Teigen wore a black sleeveless top and matching leggings, the latter of which closely matched her growing baby bump.

The social media personality contrasted the dominant tone of her attire with a light blue denim jacket.

John Legend’s wife wore a set of brown sandals and held a leather bag over her right shoulder.

Her beautiful dark brown locks were tied in a long ponytail that fell to her back.

Teigen announced that she has become pregnant for the fourth time with a series of photos shared on her Instagram account last Wednesday.

The social media personality showed her growing baby bump in all the snaps.

The influencer also wrote a message to express that she and Legend, 43, were happy to announce the news to the public.

“The past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but the joy has filled our homes and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (lately in the leg, as you can see!) we’ve got another one on the way,” she wrote.

Teigen further noted that she was previously afraid to reveal the big news.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if today is well I’ll announce it,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous yet,” he wrote. they.

The media personality concluded by writing that she was looking forward to the arrival of her child.

“I don’t think I will ever leave an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far everything is perfect and beautiful and I feel hopeful and wonderful,” she commented.

Teigen and Legend first met while working on a music video that was shot in 2006.

The couple got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot two years later.

The happy couple started a family with the arrival of Luna in April 2016, and they added a son named Miles, aged four, two years after the birth of their first child.

Teigen later announced that she was pregnant for the third time in August 2020, although she revealed she had a miscarriage the following month.