Chrissy Teigen flashes a sultry look in behind the scenes view of John Legend’s newest music video

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chrissy Teigen looked fashionable in behind-the-scenes photos she shared Sunday of John Legend’s new music video.

The 36-year-old actress wore a gold satin dress with white fringes around her elbows as she flashed a coy smile.

She parted her long brown locks in the middle and they ended in the middle of her back.

Behind the scenes: Chrissy Teigen looked fashionable in behind-the-scenes snaps she shared Sunday of John Legend’s new music video

The second photo was the image of a screen close to Teigen’s face in the video. Her eyes smolder in the image and she ran her hand through her hair.

The final shot left the pregnant star staring out the window, a wistful look plastered over her face.

She captioned the photo series, ‘@nabil’s number one unpaid john legend music video girl!!! an honour.’

Close-up: The second photo was the image of a screen, close to Teigen’s face in the video. Her eyes smolder in the image and she ran her hand through her hair

Nice caption: She captioned the photo sequence, ‘@nabil’s number one unpaid john legend music video girl!!! an honour

Her husband quickly replied, “You are perfect. Thank you my dear.’

Nabil Elderkin, who tagged Teigen in her caption and directed Kendrick Lamar’s music video for the song DNA, joked in his commentary:[laughing face emojis] “John pays it out of his own pocket” ❤️.’

Teigen’s post came just days after she showed off her growing baby bump as she enjoyed a day at the pool.

She and John vacationed at the lavish Villa d’Este, the Italian collection of cities that has held a special place in their hearts since the couple tied the knot there in 2013.

Baby on the way: Teigen took to Instagram earlier this month to announce that the couple are expecting another child, a rainbow baby, nearly two years after losing their son Jack, midway through her last pregnancy (pictured with Legend March 2022)

Growing family: they already shared six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles

They were joined by Luna, six, and Miles, four, their two children.

Teigen took to Instagram earlier this month to announce that the couple are expecting another child, a rainbow baby, nearly two years after losing their son Jack, halfway through her last pregnancy.

She announced the good news in a lengthy caption, also admitting that the past few years have been “a blur of emotions” following the loss of their son midway through their previous pregnancy and their subsequent struggle to conceive via IVF, meaning that she was hesitant about making the announcement public.

The model said that while it was difficult to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long, she was understandably “very nervous” about every appointment or scan she attended due to her past heartbreak.