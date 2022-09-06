Chrissy Teigen cradles her baby bump in a figure-hugging dress on her lavish family getaway

Chrissy Teigen looked ethereal in a sleeveless blue midi dress with a feather-trimmed bottom as she rocked her baby bump in a new snap from her European outing.

Standing in her chic ensemble under two shady trees, the two-time best-selling cookbook author, 36, looked into the distance with a peaceful expression on her face.

Though she didn’t caption the image, the star’s 39.1 million followers flooded her comment section with sweet notes, including one saying she looked “so cute pregnant.”

Within an hour, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl got more than 16,935 likes on her dreamy post.

Prior to the birth of her third child, Teigen has shared photos of her lavish family outing in Europe with husband John Legend and their two children on Instagram.

Last week, the pregnant model posed for a series of snaps in a deep gold maxi dress as she showed off her blooming bump to her 39 million followers

In the first photo, the model was sitting on an outdoor staircase in front of 43-year-old beau John and their six-year-old daughter Luna.

Award-winning singer John looked smart in bold red slacks and a matching shirt paired with crisp white shoes.

Luna beamed as she wore a sweet white dress before keeping herself warm in a second under a large black coat as she looked up at her mother.

Chrissy, who also has four-year-old son Miles with her husband, later showed off her growing baby bump in the floor-length dress.

The mother-to-be posed next to an old-fashioned building while rocking her blooming bump with her hand in a short clip.

John has been touring Europe this summer to promote the release of his upcoming studio album entitled Legend.

The U Move, I Move star has brought his kids and pregnant wife for the trip, making it more of a working vacation.

In between performances, the singer catches up with family and finds time to do some sightseeing, which Chrissy has often shared.

This comes days after she announced on Instagram that the couple are expecting another child, a rainbow baby, nearly two years after losing their son Jack, midway through her last pregnancy.

Earlier this month, she announced in a lengthy caption that she admitted the past few years have been “a blur of emotions” following the loss of their son Jack midway through the previous pregnancy and their subsequent struggle to conceive through IVF and she was hesitant to give it up. making the announcement public.

The model said that while it was difficult to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long, she was understandably “very nervous” about every appointment or scan she attended due to her past heartbreak.

Despite her nerves, the star rejoiced in feeling “hopeful and wonderful” as she navigated her journey to motherhood.

Earlier this month, the mom-to-be revealed on Twitter that she sold a scripted series to HBO Max this year after making a return to public life and trying to move forward with her cyberbullying scandal, in which she was accused of telling the then-teenager. Courtney Stodden on private message to commit suicide.

Chrissy was also recently an executive producer of the HBO Max documentary miniseries The Way Down, which details the abuse allegations against the late founder of a Christian diet program.