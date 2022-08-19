Chrissy Teigen covers up her baby bump with a stylish jacket and white dress in Beverly Hills

<!–

Chrissy Teigen was spotted leaving the Beverly Hills hotel on Thursday.

The 36-year-old media personality threw a wide smile as she exited the complex and headed for her car.

The model’s outing took place just weeks after she revealed she was pregnant for the fourth time.

Teigen covered her growing baby bump with a white dress worn under a slightly oversized beige jacket.

The social media personality added a bit of color to her look with a set of knee-high green boots.

The cookbook author is outfitted with stylish aviator style sunglasses.

Her beautiful dark brown hair was partially tied back and two long locks ran down the sides of her face.

Teigen shared a photo of herself spending time with her four-year-old son Miles on her Instagram account on Thursday.

In the photo, the model was seen lying next to her youngest child as he took a nap.

The social media personality donned a navy blue pinstripe shirt and accessorized with a set of silver earrings in no time.

Her voluminous dark brown locks remained free and contrasted well with her light colored clothes.

Teigen shares Miles, as well as her six-year-old daughter Luna, with her husband, John Legend, who has been married for several years.

The pair began meeting in the late 2000s after meeting on the set of a music video and got engaged in 2011.

The couple then tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that took place in Italy two years later.

The happy couple started a family with Luna’s birth in 2016, and they added Miles to their lives in 2018.

Teigen then announced that she had become pregnant for the third time in August 2020.

However, the social media personality revealed that she had lost the baby the following month.

She revealed she got pregnant for the fourth time with a post shared on her Instagram account earlier this month.

The due date of the model’s upcoming child has not yet been announced.