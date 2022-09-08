Chrissy Teigen asks 13.2million Twitter followers to tell her who latest female Prime Minister is

Chrissy Teigen has asked fans to explain who Liz Truss is ‘like she’s 5’ after news of the latest prime minister spread across the pond.

The 36-year-old model took to Twitter to ask her 13.2 million followers for a dummy-friendly guide to who leads the UK.

Third female Prime Minister Liz Truss was sworn in on Wednesday after meeting the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following a Conservative leadership battle against Rishi Sunak.

But the television personality, who is married to singer John Legend, 43, decided she didn’t have enough information about the last person to run the UK.

On Twitter, the model wrote: ‘Can someone explain to me Liz Truss like I’m 5? I don’t know anything and would like to learn, thank you.’

Her request garnered more than 1,400 comments and more than 5,600 likes, with many sending their individual descriptions of the new Conservative Prime Minister.

Some people responded with helpful explainer videos and links to articles discussing Truss’s history and why she became Prime Minister.

But most of those who responded took the opportunity to voice their opinion about Liz, citing awkward speeches and making memes of past public gaffes.

One person mentioned Truss’ cheese and pork speech at a Tory conference in 2014: “All I know is that she’s giving a speech about the importance of apples… the fruit… and I can’t get any further than that. ‘

In the speech, Liz Truss told the audience how much British imports are producing and passionately described her dismay at the numbers.

She said, ‘I want us to eat more British food here in Britain. We currently import two thirds of all our apples. We import nine tenths of all our pears.

‘We import two thirds of our cheese. That’s a shame. From the apples that fell on Isaac Newton’s head to the orchards of nursery rhymes, this fruit has always been part of Britain.”

Another wrote similarly: ‘She gets really mad about cheese. She is a very serious person.’

“She’s a real cheese lover,” one Twitter user also joked.

One mentioned Liz Truss’ superfan status for Taylor Swift after the politician poured the lyrics during a debate in the House of Commons.

On March 8, 2020, International Women’s Day, Truss as Minister for Women and Equalities at the time quoted Swift’s song The Man: “It is your talent ideas and character that matter, not something else.

In the words of the brilliant Taylor Swift in her new song, women are not left ‘running as fast as they can, wondering if they’d get there faster if they were a man’.

One Twitter user said in response to Chrissy’s tweet, “If margaret thatcher were a swift.”

Another compared Liz to her predecessor, who wrote “Boris Johnson with a bob,” and another user quickly added, “Bobis Johnson.”

Referring to US President Donald Trump, one user described, “Trump but feminine and not so orange.”

One person said, ‘Cruella DeVille. Without the dalmatians.’

And one even said, ‘Chrissy, you don’t want to know,’